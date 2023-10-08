Every catch from Ja'Marr Chase's 3-TD game vs. Cardinals Week 5
Watch every catch from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's 3-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch every catch from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's 3-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
Henry's still got it.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Hurts' dual-threat game was on full display at SoFi Stadium, and Philadelphia moved to 5-0 with another close win.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Can the Cowboys' defense shut down a dominant 49ers offense?
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.