Every catch from George Kittle's 120-yard game vs. Commanders Week 16
Watch every catch from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's 120-yard game against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
That week 17 game against Green Bay is one of the best in team history
Nick. Bosa. #DPOY
The 49ers came out firing in the second half and now have taken a 14-7 lead. Quarterback Brock Purdy fired a 34-yard strike to tight end George Kittle in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. On the opening possession of the second half, Purdy tarted with a pair of 13-yard completions — one to [more]
Wentz leads the Commanders on a touchdown drive in his return.
George Kittle: Still good.
WATCH: Brock Purdy throws a beauty of a deep shot to George Kittle for a score.
Jimmie Ward has a new career-high in INTs after this snag vs. the Commanders.
The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for [more]
Brock Purdy and the Niners are rolling against the Commanders
Can the Commanders pull off the upset?
49ers capitalize on Kyle Shanahan's aggressive play call.
The 49ers dominate the Commander in the second half.
