Every catch from Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan’s 266-yard performance in the Territorial Cup

Sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan finished with 266 receiving yards and one touchdown in a 59-23 victory for No. 15 Arizona football over Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Tempe.