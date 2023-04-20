Every Buffs great signing autographs prior to Colorado’s spring game

The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game is this Saturday. ESPN will be televising it, and fans will get their first real taste of the new-look program with Deion Sanders as head coach and Shedeur Sanders as the quarterback.

The game is sold out, which is quite the accomplishment for a program that finished 1-11 a season ago. On top of that, a number of big names will be making their way to Folsom Field, including a long list of former Buffs who will be signing autographs prior to the game at 11 a.m. on Franklin Field.

Here is the entire list, as announced by CUBuffs.com:

NATE LANDMAN

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Landman is the most recent Buffs player on this list.

ISAIAH OLIVER

Atlanta Falcons defensive backs Erik Harris and Isaiah Oliver take part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Isaiah Oliver is a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

LAVISKA SHENAULT JR.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Laviska Shenault Jr. began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers.

AHKELLO WITHERSPOON

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ahkello Witherspoon has bounced around the NFL quite a bit.

TONY BERTI

1 Sep 1996: Offensive lineman Tony Berti of the San Diego Chargers looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers won the game, 29-7. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Tony Berti was drafted in 1995 and spent time with the San Diego Chargers after his career at Colorado.

JUWANN WINFREE

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Juwann Winfree (88) is unable to make a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Juwann Winfree emerged for the Green Bay Packers following his CU career.

CHRIS HUDSON

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Chris Hudson spent seven seasons in the NFL after being an All-American with the Buffs.

GREG JONES

9 Nov 1996: Offensive lineman Tim Kohn of the Iowa State Cyclones looks to block Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Greg Jones during a game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game, 49-42. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes /Allsport

Greg Jones went on to play six seasons in the NFL.

MICKEY PRUITT

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Mickey Pruitt was undrafted out of Colorado but won Super Bowl XXVII as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

TOM ROUEN

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Seahawks punter (16) Tom Rouen kicks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Tom Rouen spent a long time in professional football, including a decade with the Denver Broncos.

DEREK WEST

Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet before a game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Derek West was selected in the fifth round of the 1995 NFL draft and spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts.

DAVID BAKHTIARI

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and head coach Matt LeFleur against the New York Jets during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

David Bakhtiari has been a staple for the Green Bay Packers.

MASON CROSBY

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) against the Los Angeles Rams during their football game on Monday December, 19, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Mason Crosby might be the biggest name to come out of Colorado in recent years, and he’s had a marvelous career with the Packers.

KORDELL STEWART

Kordell Stewart

Unknown date 1992; Lawrence, KS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) in action against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 1992 season at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Who doesn’t know Kordell Stewart?

ALFRED WILLIAMS

FRESNO,CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Alfred Williams #94 of the Colorado Buffaloes moves on the field during a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium on September 10,1988 in Fresno,California. (Photo by: Getty Images)

Alfred Williams was an All-American in Boulder and played in the NFL for the Bengals, 49ers and Broncos.

MICHAEL WESTBROOK

Michael Westbrook

12 Sep 1992: Wide receiver Michael Westbrook of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game against the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium in Baylor, Texas. Colorado won the game 57-38. (Joe Patronite / Getty Images)

Westbrook won the Paul Warfield trophy and then played for Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals.

CHAD BROWN

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Chad Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 1993 NFL draft.

DEON FIGURES

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Figures was an All-American at Colorado and then played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars,

J.J. FLANNIGAN

Jan 1; 1990; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes running back J.J. Flannigan (2) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Orange Bowl. Notre Dame defeated Colorado 21-6. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

JJ Flannigan played three seasons for Colorado before being drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1990.

DANIEL GRAHAM

24 Nov 2000: Daniel Graham #89 of the Colorado Buffalos moves with the ball during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers defeated the Buffalos 34-32.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

Daniel Graham spent time in the NFL with the Patriots, Titans, Broncos and Saints.

DARIAN HAGAN

7 Sep 1991: Quarterback Darian Hagan of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game 30-13.

Darian Hagan was fun to watch back in the day and he remains on Colorado’s staff as a football ambassador.

MIKE PRITCHARD

4 Sep 1989: Running back Mike Pritchard of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game against the Texas Longhorns at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game 27-6.

Mike Pritchard would go on to play in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

MATT RUSSELL

28 Sep 1996: Linebacker Matt Russell of the Colorado Buffaloes stands on the field during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Colorado won the game 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

Matt Russell was an all-time great linebacker for the Buffs.

NATE SOLDER

Sept 4, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tackle Nate Solder (78) blocks during the game against the Colorado State Rams in the second half at Invesco Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Rams 24-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Solder is one of the more recent names and he won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire