Every Buff receiving preseason All-Pac-12 honors from major national outlets
Overall, Colorado is right up there with other schools in terms of representation on various 2023 preseason All-Pac-12 football teams. While preseason honors don’t compare well to the acclaim earned from postseason awards, the Buffs have a number of players, most of them transfers, who are expected to be among the conference’s best at their respective positions.
You could even make an argument that some Colorado talent was snubbed, although that comes with the territory of these subjective all-conference lists.
Below are the nine Buffs who were named to a preseason all-conference team by either Athlon, Pro Football Focus, Phil Steele or the Pac-12 media:
WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Athlon: First-team kick returner, fourth-team wide receiver
Phil Steele: Second-team kick returner, fourth-team wide receiver
Pac-12 media: Honorable mention return specialist
In addition to likely being a starting WR for the Buffs, Horn is expected to make a major impact as a kick returner. He was a first-team All-AAC kick returner (as selected by the coaches) last season at USF.
CB/WR Travis Hunter
Athlon: First-team defensive back, first-team all-purpose
Pac-12 media: First-team defensive back, first-team all-purpose, honorable mention wide receiver
Pro Football Focus: First-team defensive back
Phil Steele: Second-team cornerback
All four of the lists we examined have Hunter as either a first or second-team defensive back. Plus, the Pac-12 media was bold enough to give him an honorable mention at WR.
P Mark Vassett
Athlon: Third-team punter
Phil Steele: Fourth-team punter
Pac-12 media: Honorable mention punter
There hasn’t been much talk about Vassett this offseason, but he could end up being one of the Pac-12’s best punters in 2023.
S Trevor Woods
PFF: Third-team safety
Athlon: Fourth-team safety
The lone returning Buff receiving preseason All-Pac-12 honors, Woods will have to beat out multiple talented newcomers for playing time in Colorado’s secondary. He was, however, one of the few players to earn a jersey number this spring.
LB LaVonta Bentley
Phil Steele: Third-team linebacker
Bentley produced 11.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his four previous seasons at Clemson.
OL Jack Bailey
Phil Steele: Third-team offensive guard
After starting in all 12 games last season at Kent State for Sean Lewis, Bailey committed to Colorado about midway through spring camp.
RB Alton McCaskill IV
Athlon: Third-team running back
McCaskill was the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021 but missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
EDGE Derrick McLendon II
Athlon: Fourth-team defensive line
One of several former Florida State Seminoles to join the Buffs this offseason, McLendon produced five TFLs and 3.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore last fall.
EDGE Sav'ell Smalls
Athlon: Fourth-team defensive line
Smalls is a former five-star recruit who struggled to find playing time with his home-state Washington Huskies the last few seasons. He’ll be enjoying a much-needed fresh start with the Buffs.
