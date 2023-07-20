Every Buff receiving preseason All-Pac-12 honors from major national outlets

Overall, Colorado is right up there with other schools in terms of representation on various 2023 preseason All-Pac-12 football teams. While preseason honors don’t compare well to the acclaim earned from postseason awards, the Buffs have a number of players, most of them transfers, who are expected to be among the conference’s best at their respective positions.

You could even make an argument that some Colorado talent was snubbed, although that comes with the territory of these subjective all-conference lists.

Below are the nine Buffs who were named to a preseason all-conference team by either Athlon, Pro Football Focus, Phil Steele or the Pac-12 media:

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs after the catch in the 4th quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: First-team kick returner, fourth-team wide receiver

Phil Steele: Second-team kick returner, fourth-team wide receiver

Pac-12 media: Honorable mention return specialist

In addition to likely being a starting WR for the Buffs, Horn is expected to make a major impact as a kick returner. He was a first-team All-AAC kick returner (as selected by the coaches) last season at USF.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter hauls in a pass (Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

Athlon: First-team defensive back, first-team all-purpose

Pac-12 media: First-team defensive back, first-team all-purpose, honorable mention wide receiver

Pro Football Focus: First-team defensive back

Phil Steele: Second-team cornerback

All four of the lists we examined have Hunter as either a first or second-team defensive back. Plus, the Pac-12 media was bold enough to give him an honorable mention at WR.

P Mark Vassett

Louisville’s Mark Vassett warms up during an open practice Wednesday. March 23, 2022

Athlon: Third-team punter

Phil Steele: Fourth-team punter

Pac-12 media: Honorable mention punter

There hasn’t been much talk about Vassett this offseason, but he could end up being one of the Pac-12’s best punters in 2023.

S Trevor Woods

CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 22: Running back Jam Griffin #8 of the Oregon State Beavers gets tackled by Safety Trevor Woods #43 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half of the game at Reser Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

PFF: Third-team safety

Athlon: Fourth-team safety

The lone returning Buff receiving preseason All-Pac-12 honors, Woods will have to beat out multiple talented newcomers for playing time in Colorado’s secondary. He was, however, one of the few players to earn a jersey number this spring.

LB LaVonta Bentley

Colorado football linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Phil Steele: Third-team linebacker

Bentley produced 11.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his four previous seasons at Clemson.

OL Jack Bailey

New CU Buffs transfer Jack Bailey brings leadership, toughness to the OL@Zach_Segars has the details 📰 https://t.co/cOLLmh2G13 pic.twitter.com/YJVMErAmR7 — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) April 11, 2023

Phil Steele: Third-team offensive guard

After starting in all 12 games last season at Kent State for Sean Lewis, Bailey committed to Colorado about midway through spring camp.

RB Alton McCaskill IV

Nov 27, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: Third-team running back

McCaskill was the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021 but missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

EDGE Derrick McLendon II

Oct 23, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Derrick McLendon II (55) rushes off the edge during the second half against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: Fourth-team defensive line

One of several former Florida State Seminoles to join the Buffs this offseason, McLendon produced five TFLs and 3.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore last fall.

EDGE Sav'ell Smalls

Washington defensive lineman Sav’ell Smalls celebrates after a play during an NCAA football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Athlon: Fourth-team defensive line

Smalls is a former five-star recruit who struggled to find playing time with his home-state Washington Huskies the last few seasons. He’ll be enjoying a much-needed fresh start with the Buffs.

