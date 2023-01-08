Every Brandin Cooks catch from 106-yard game Week 18
Watch every Houston Texans wide receiver Every Brandin Cooks catch against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.
Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Jan. 8, 2023 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Bears closed out the 2022 season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings, Chicago's 10th straight. But they did land the No. 1 pick.
Justin Fields' development since the Monday night game against the New England Patriots makes it a far more interesting decision-making process.d
Myles Garrett is willing to give his thoughts if the front office asks.
Jets sleepwalk into the offseason after third straight touchdown-less game
Bears fans celebrated Lovie Smith and the Texans victory that gave them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
No playoffs for Pittsburgh thanks to some bad losses in the first half of the season.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
The Dolphins won an 11-6 slugfest Sunday, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots. But they'll need their starting QB back to have a chance against those same Bills next week.