Every Bills draft pick in Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane era

We’re just under two weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Compared to this day a year ago, there’s a lot more interest in this draft than last year’s. That’s what having a first-round pick in the bank does to you.

That look ahead is always exciting. Could the Bills make some moves to push a promising roster over the finish line? That could happen, and many have faith in head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to do so.

But let’s take a different draft route with this one.

Instead asking questions about the future, we’ll take a quick history lesson and look back. And of note, be sure to remember: Only McDermott was around for the 2017 draft, but we’ll group everything together in one operation.

With that, here’s a quick look at every selection that has been made since McDermott and Beane took over the Bills in 2017:

2017 | Round 1 | No. 30 overall

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Selection: CB Tre'Davious White

Notes: The first pick under McDermott's watch. Buffalo traded back from No. 10 overall in a deal with the Chiefs and selected White.

2017 | Round 2 | No. 37 overall

Bills' Zay Jones. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Selection: WR Zay Jones

Notes: The Bills sent picks 44 & 91 to the Rams to move up draft Jones.

2017 | Round 2 | No. 63 overall

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Selection: OL Dion Dawkins

Notes: The Bills traded back into Round 2, sending picks 75, 149 and 156 to the Falcons.

2017 | Round 5 | No. 163 overall

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Selection: LB Matt Milano

2017 | Round 5 | No. 171 overall

Nathan Peterman (2). Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: QB Nathan Peterman

Notes: Cut by Bills in November 2018, signed by Raiders. Signed extension there.

2017 | Round 6 | No. 195 overall

Bills linebacker Tanner Vallejo. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: LB Tanner Vallejo

Notes: Cut by Bills at end of 2018 training camp.

2018 | Round 1 | No. 7 overall

Bills' Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Selection: QB Josh Allen

Notes: Bills trade No. 12 overall pick and two second-round picks to Bucs to pick Allen.

2018 | Round 1 | No. 16 overall

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Selection: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Notes: Bills had two first-round picks originally because of trade down with Chiefs where White was selected. In this deal, Bills trade up from No. 22 to pick Edmunds, sending pick No. 65 to the Ravens as well.

2018 | Round 3 | No. 96 overall

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Selection: DT Harrison Phillips

2018 | Round 4 | No. 121 overall

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: CB Taron Johnson

2018 | Round 5 | No. 154 overall

Bills defensive back Siran Neal. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: S Siran Neal

Notes: Pick acquired in Edmunds deal.

2018 | Round 5 | No. 187 overall

Bills offensive guard Wyatt Teller: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: OL Wyatt Teller

Notes: Traded with seventh-round pick to Browns at end of 2019 training camp for fifth and sixth-round picks in 2020.

2018 | Round 6 | No. 187 overall

Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Selection: WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Notes: Cut at end of 2019 training camp, signed with Panthers, re-signed by Bills in October 2018, cut by Bills in July 2020, signed by Steelers in August 2020. Has since re-signed there.

2018 | Round 7 | No. 255 overall

Bills wide receiver Austin Proehl. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Selection: WR Austin Proehl

Notes: Cut at end of 2018 training camp.

2019 | Round 1 | No. 9 overall

Bills DT Ed Oliver. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Selection: DT Ed Oliver

2019 | Round 2 | No. 38 overall

Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Selection: OL Cody Ford

Notes: Bills send picks 40 and 185 to Raiders to pick Ford.

2019 | Round 3 | No. 74 overall

Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: RB Devin Singletary

2019 | Round 3 | No. 96 overall

Bills tight end Dawson Knox. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Selection: TE Dawson Knox

Notes: Bills trade up. Sending two fourth-round picks at 112 and 113 to the Football Team. Second of two fourth rounders was via Reggie Ragland trade to Chiefs.

2019 | Round 5 | No. 147 overall

LB VoSean Joseph/ Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: LB Vosean Joseph

Notes: Spent entire rookie season on injured reserve, cut at end of 2020 training camp. Pick acquired in AJ McCarron trade to Raiders.

2019 | Round 6 | No. 181 overall

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: S Jaquan Johnson

2019 | Round 7 | No. 225 overall

Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson (92). (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Selection: DE Darryl Johnson

2019 | Round 7 | No. 228 overall

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Selection: TE Tommy Sweeney

Notes: Acquired from Panthers for Kevon Seymour. Bills also landed Kaelin Clay.

2020 | Round 2 | No. 54 overall

Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Selection: DE AJ Epenesa

Notes: First pick of Bills' draft. First rounder was traded to Vikings for WR Stefon Diggs.

2020 | Round 3 | No. 86 overall

Bills running back Zack Moss. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: RB Zack Moss

2020 | Round 4 | No. 128 overall

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Selection: WR Gabriel Davis

2020 | Round 5 | No. 167 overall

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Selection: QB Jake Fromm

2020 | Round 6 | No. 188 overall

Bills kicker Tyler Bass. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: K Tyler Bass

Notes: Pick acquired in Teller deal.

2020 | Round 6 | No. 207 overall

Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Selection: WR Isaiah Hodgins

Notes: Pick acquired in Edmunds deal.

2020 | Round 7 | No. 239 overall

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Selection: CB Dane Jackson

Notes: Pick acquired in Diggs deal.

