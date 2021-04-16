Every Bills draft pick in Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane era
We’re just under two weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Compared to this day a year ago, there’s a lot more interest in this draft than last year’s. That’s what having a first-round pick in the bank does to you.
That look ahead is always exciting. Could the Bills make some moves to push a promising roster over the finish line? That could happen, and many have faith in head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to do so.
But let’s take a different draft route with this one.
Instead asking questions about the future, we’ll take a quick history lesson and look back. And of note, be sure to remember: Only McDermott was around for the 2017 draft, but we’ll group everything together in one operation.
With that, here’s a quick look at every selection that has been made since McDermott and Beane took over the Bills in 2017:
2017 | Round 1 | No. 30 overall
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Selection: CB Tre'Davious White
Notes: The first pick under McDermott's watch. Buffalo traded back from No. 10 overall in a deal with the Chiefs and selected White.
2017 | Round 2 | No. 37 overall
Bills' Zay Jones. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Selection: WR Zay Jones
Notes: The Bills sent picks 44 & 91 to the Rams to move up draft Jones.
2017 | Round 2 | No. 63 overall
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Selection: OL Dion Dawkins
Notes: The Bills traded back into Round 2, sending picks 75, 149 and 156 to the Falcons.
2017 | Round 5 | No. 163 overall
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Selection: LB Matt Milano
2017 | Round 5 | No. 171 overall
Nathan Peterman (2). Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: QB Nathan Peterman
Notes: Cut by Bills in November 2018, signed by Raiders. Signed extension there.
2017 | Round 6 | No. 195 overall
Bills linebacker Tanner Vallejo. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: LB Tanner Vallejo
Notes: Cut by Bills at end of 2018 training camp.
2018 | Round 1 | No. 7 overall
Bills' Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Selection: QB Josh Allen
Notes: Bills trade No. 12 overall pick and two second-round picks to Bucs to pick Allen.
2018 | Round 1 | No. 16 overall
Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Selection: LB Tremaine Edmunds
Notes: Bills had two first-round picks originally because of trade down with Chiefs where White was selected. In this deal, Bills trade up from No. 22 to pick Edmunds, sending pick No. 65 to the Ravens as well.
2018 | Round 3 | No. 96 overall
Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Selection: DT Harrison Phillips
2018 | Round 4 | No. 121 overall
Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: CB Taron Johnson
2018 | Round 5 | No. 154 overall
Bills defensive back Siran Neal. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: S Siran Neal
Notes: Pick acquired in Edmunds deal.
2018 | Round 5 | No. 187 overall
Bills offensive guard Wyatt Teller: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: OL Wyatt Teller
Notes: Traded with seventh-round pick to Browns at end of 2019 training camp for fifth and sixth-round picks in 2020.
2018 | Round 6 | No. 187 overall
Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Selection: WR Ray-Ray McCloud
Notes: Cut at end of 2019 training camp, signed with Panthers, re-signed by Bills in October 2018, cut by Bills in July 2020, signed by Steelers in August 2020. Has since re-signed there.
2018 | Round 7 | No. 255 overall
Bills wide receiver Austin Proehl. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Selection: WR Austin Proehl
Notes: Cut at end of 2018 training camp.
2019 | Round 1 | No. 9 overall
Bills DT Ed Oliver. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Selection: DT Ed Oliver
2019 | Round 2 | No. 38 overall
Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Selection: OL Cody Ford
Notes: Bills send picks 40 and 185 to Raiders to pick Ford.
2019 | Round 3 | No. 74 overall
Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: RB Devin Singletary
2019 | Round 3 | No. 96 overall
Bills tight end Dawson Knox. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Selection: TE Dawson Knox
Notes: Bills trade up. Sending two fourth-round picks at 112 and 113 to the Football Team. Second of two fourth rounders was via Reggie Ragland trade to Chiefs.
2019 | Round 5 | No. 147 overall
LB VoSean Joseph/ Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: LB Vosean Joseph
Notes: Spent entire rookie season on injured reserve, cut at end of 2020 training camp. Pick acquired in AJ McCarron trade to Raiders.
2019 | Round 6 | No. 181 overall
Bills safety Jaquan Johnson. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: S Jaquan Johnson
2019 | Round 7 | No. 225 overall
Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson (92). (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Selection: DE Darryl Johnson
2019 | Round 7 | No. 228 overall
Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Selection: TE Tommy Sweeney
Notes: Acquired from Panthers for Kevon Seymour. Bills also landed Kaelin Clay.
2020 | Round 2 | No. 54 overall
Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Selection: DE AJ Epenesa
Notes: First pick of Bills' draft. First rounder was traded to Vikings for WR Stefon Diggs.
2020 | Round 3 | No. 86 overall
Bills running back Zack Moss. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: RB Zack Moss
2020 | Round 4 | No. 128 overall
Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Selection: WR Gabriel Davis
2020 | Round 5 | No. 167 overall
Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Selection: QB Jake Fromm
2020 | Round 6 | No. 188 overall
Bills kicker Tyler Bass. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Selection: K Tyler Bass
Notes: Pick acquired in Teller deal.
2020 | Round 6 | No. 207 overall
Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Selection: WR Isaiah Hodgins
Notes: Pick acquired in Edmunds deal.
2020 | Round 7 | No. 239 overall
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Selection: CB Dane Jackson
Notes: Pick acquired in Diggs deal.
