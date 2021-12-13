Every Big Ten team ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll

After falling to Ohio State on Saturday, Wisconsin basketball fell out of the AP Top 25 poll. The Badgers, however, did receive the most votes of any team not included in the latest poll.

The Big Ten conference also lost their grip on the top spot in the rankings, as Purdue fell at Rutgers in their first game since being ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Multiple Big Ten teams moved up six spots or more, headlined by a strong week for Michigan State. The Spartans went 2-0 with wins over Minnesota and Penn State. Here is a look at where each Big Ten squad ended up this week:

Ohio State: No. 16

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, right, tries to block a dunk by Wisconsin center Chris Vogt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Liddell was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

An impressive blowout win over Wisconsin propelled the Buckeyes up six spots in the latest rankings. Ohio State (8-2, 2-0 BIG) also had a win over Towson earlier in the week.

Michigan State: No. 17

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 25: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Breslin Center on December 25, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Michigan State had a 2-0 start to Big Ten play, with wins over Minnesota and Penn State. The Spartans (9-2, 2-0 BIG) were the biggest movers in the conference, as they jumped up seven spots this week.

Purdue: No. 3

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA men’s exhibition basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

BKC: Purdue vs University of Indianapolis

A week ago, Purdue held the first No. 1 ranking in program history. That run was short-lived as Ron Harper Jr.’s buzzer-beating three gave Rutgers a thrilling home win over the Boilermakers. Purdue (9-1, 1-1 BIG) got back on track with a comeback win over NC State on Sunday.

1

1