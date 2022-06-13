Every Big Ten team’s non-conference opponent in 2022

The Big Ten has one of the toughest conference schedules in college football, and this year’s non-conference schedule looks to raise the difficulty for every Big Ten program. Most teams use their non-conference schedule as a warm-up of sorts, sometimes to help them become bowl eligible.

This year though, several Big Ten teams have tougher than usual non-conference schedules. Penn State makes a tough trip down south to face Auburn, Ohio State opens the season against Notre Dame, and Nebraska gets to welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to Lincoln.

While they can be tough games for teams early on in the season, they can also do two things for teams. One is that they give you an idea of where a team’s season could ride as the year rolls on. The second is you pad your record for the tough college football playoff committee.

With that, here are all the Big Ten teams’ out-of-conference schedules for the 2022 season. Some schedules are noticeably tougher than others.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Wyoming (8/27), Virginia (9/10), and Chattanooga (9/22)

Indiana Hoosiers

Credit: Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Idaho (9/10), Western Kentucky (9/17), and at Cincinnati (9/24)

Iowa Hawkeyes

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Out of Conference Games: South Dakota State (9/03), Iowa State (9/10), and Nevada (9/17)

Maryland Terapins

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Out of Conference Games: Buffalo (9/03), at Charlotte (9/10), and SMU (9/17)

Michigan Wolverines

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Colorado State (9/03), Hawaii (9/10), and UConn (9/17)

Michigan State Spartans

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Out of Conference Games: Western Michigan (9/02), Akron (9/10), and at Washington (9/17)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: New Mexico State (9/01), Western Illinois (9/10), and Colorado (9/17)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: North Dakota (9/03), Georgia Southern (9/10), and Oklahoma (9/17)

Northwestern Wildcats

Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Duke (9/10), Southern Illinois (9/17), and Miami (OH) (9/24)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Out of Conference Games: Notre Dame (9/03), Arkansas State (9/10), and Toledo (9/17)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Ohio (9/10), at Auburn (9/17), and Central Michigan (9/24)

Purdue Boilermakers

Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Indiana State (9/10), at Syracuse (9/17), and Florida Atlantic (9/24)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: at Boston College (9/03), Wagner (9/10), and at Temple (9/17)

Wisconsin Badgers

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Out of Conference Games: Illinois State (9/03), Washington State (9/10), and New Mexico State (9/17)

