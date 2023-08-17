What defines an important game? It could be standings, televised coverage, rivalries, or other storylines that come into play when two teams square off. Luckily, the Big Ten has all of the above in store for the 2023 season.

The Big Ten East is up for grabs between Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State, who is looking to finally have the breakthrough year that they yearn for. Maryland is flying a bit under the radar but could make some noise.

In the Big Ten West, you’ve got Iowa and Wisconsin preparing for a season-long sprint to the West title. Minnesota is looking to stay afloat while the Fighting Illini want to prove they are for real.

There are plenty of coaching changes as well. Nebraska welcomes in Matt Rhule. Wisconsin has Luke Fickell at the helm. Purdue took Ryan Walters from Illinois. Northwestern has an interim staff in place. Add in the quarterback and transfer changes, the Big Ten is a brand new league this year.

And each year, there are games that every team circles on their schedule for one reason or another. Here are those games. Here is every Big Ten team’s most important game in 2023.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Most important game: Rutgers vs. Michigan State, Oct. 14

This is the game Rutgers has to have if they want to have any chance of sneaking into a bowl game. They could have three wins before this (Northwestern, Temple, and Wagner) with a lowly Indiana team following.

Rutgers lost 27-21 to the Spartans last season in East Lansing, Michigan. This could give Rutgers an outside shot at a bowl game, albeit minor.

Indiana Hoosiers

Most important game: Indiana vs. Louisville, Sept. 16

Indiana is going to be facing an uphill climb this entire season. The roster isn’t there with the rest of the Big Ten and things could lead to a long season.

The Week 3 matchup against Louisville gives Indiana a chance to knock off a team some are calling a sleeper in the ACC. This game is also being played in downtown Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. If Indiana wants to turn things around, an upset here in a big stadium could be big for recruiting.

Michigan State Spartans

Most important game: Michigan State vs. Nebraska, Nov. 4

In terms of getting fired up, sure, the game versus Michigan is up there. But when being realistic, Michigan State isn’t on that level. Sparty is going to be fighting for a bowl bid this year.

Games against Central Michigan, Richmond, Rutgers, and Indiana could be four wins. A postseason bowl berth hinges on handling business at home against the Cornhuskers.

Most important game: Maryland vs. Penn State, Nov. 4

Of all three games against Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State last year, this was the matchup Maryland got completely dismantled in. They lost 30-0. Against the other two, the losses were a combined 20 points.

Maryland isn’t on the level of the big three in the East yet, but this game is their chance to make noise. This is at home and there is an outside chance that Maryland could come into this matchup with a record of 7-1 with just one loss to Ohio State. This is Maryland’s chance to take the next step in the Big Ten.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Most important game: Penn State vs. Michigan, Nov. 11

If Penn State’s hype is real, this is the game that could determine the Big Ten East. Last year saw a 41-17 manhandling by the Wolverines. This game is in Happy Valley and is one the Nittany Lions have to take if they are for real.

Ohio State is more likely than Michigan to drop one early in the year. With that, Penn State has to take one from Michigan to take the Big Ten East. Following this is two games against Rutgers and Michigan State. This game is the Nittany Lion’s best chance to take the East crown.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Most important game: Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 25

It is the biggest, baddest, and best rivalry in college sports. It’s Ohio State versus Michigan. This could very well decide who heads to Indianapolis from the Big Ten East.

Michigan has dominated the last two years after nearly a decade of Buckeyes’ dominance. Ohio State already has this game circled but needs to be careful of not looking ahead.

An underlying storyline to watch is if Ryan Day loses a third straight to Michigan. Buckeyes fans have a short temper and things could get testy in Columbus.

Michigan Wolverines

Most important game: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Nov. 25

The Big Ten East is Michigan’s to lose and this will be the final hurdle in their way from making a third trip in a row to Indianapolis. This game goes back to the Big House and sets the stage for a third-straight win in the biggest rivalry in college football.

This game is the truest rivalry, hatred, and all things you want to see in a college football rivalry.

Most important game: Northwestern at Rutgers, Sept. 3

Fair or not, Northwestern is going to have a lot of eyes on them this year, and not necessarily for the right reasons. With their season opener falling on Sunday, they will get more eyes than this game normally would.

Northwestern simply needs a respectable showing in this game to quiet some noise otherwise things could get ugly in Evanston and make for quite a long year.

Most important game: Purdue vs. Illinois, Sept. 30

How can Purdue’s new head coach, Ryan Walters, do against the Fighting Illini? The first-year head coach comes to the Boilermakers after being the defensive coordinators for one of the best defenses in the country while at Illinois.

Purdue took one from the Illini last year but could see regression in 2023 with a lot of offensive production lost. Nonetheless, this Week 5 matchup should have the Boilermakers ready to steal one for their coach.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Most important game: Illinois vs. Toledo, Sept. 2

Week 1 is important to everyone but for the Illini, that ratchets up a bit. After an 8-5 season in 2022, they are looking to prove it wasn’t a fluke and they are building something under Bret Bielema.

The first chance to do so is against the Toledo Rockets in the season opener at home. One interesting note for this game is that each team received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Illinois received three. Toledo received four. This is no cakewalk MAC team.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Most important game: Nebraska at Colorado, Sept. 9

This game is important for a few reasons. One, we get two first-year head coaches going at it. Nebraska is in the Matt Rhule era while Colorado is transforming under Deion Sanders.

In a game between two former Big 12 members back in the day, this game is a nationally televised game and will have tons of eyes on it. Nebraska fans are notoriously short-tempered (remember Bo Pelini’s firing only to usher in Scott Frost?). The Cornhuskers want to put on a performance in front of America against a team in headlines galore.

Most important game: Minnesota vs. Illinois, Nov. 4

Minnesota did not get any favors in its schedule with games at North Carolina, against Michigan, Iowa, at Ohio State, and against Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers could be fighting for a bowl bid.

Illinois took one from Minnesota last year. This game is nestled in the home stretch between Michigan State and Purdue, two games Minnesota should be favored in. To have any outside shot at the Big Ten West or potentially a bowl, Minnesota has a big one against the Illini.

Wisconsin Badgers

Most important game: Wisconsin vs. Iowa, Oct. 14

Arguably the favor to win the Big Ten West, Wisconsin is staring down a heavyweight matchup with Iowa. Luckily, they get this game at Camp Randall.

Wisconsin and Iowa should be neck and neck all season fighting for the West crown and this game could prove to be the deciding factor.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Most important game: Iowa at Wisconsin, Oct. 14

Obviously, the Penn State game in Week 4 is massive. It’s Iowa’s conference opener and a night game on NBC. It is important but not as season-defining as the matchup at Wisconsin.

Iowa and Wisconsin have split the last four games with the home team winning each time. Iowa is going to have to buck the trend and take one on the road if they want to win the Big Ten West like their expectations are.

This game has a very good chance of defining the Big Ten West and being a critical factor in who goes to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

