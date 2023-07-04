Every Big Ten school’s top-rated commitment in the Class of 2024 so far

The July 4th holiday means we are basically halfway through the year and well on our way to the start of the college footblal season. At this point in the summer, the college football recruiting news is flying fast and many programs are already beginning to put some finishing touches on their recruiting classes with the early signing period now just months away (December comes faster every year it seems). And the start of the new football season mere weeks away, coaches would like to focus more of their energy on the season rather than recruiting if they can, so now is a good time to see what kind of talent is likely to be heading to the Big Ten in 2024.

We recently took an updated look at the Big Ten’s Class of 2024 rankings at the start of July, but we didn’t look deeper at each school’s top commitment in their respective classes. Perhaps not too surprisingly, the individual player rankings of the top commitments for each program does have a bit of a symmetry with the overall class rankings, with a few differences throughout.

Ohio State claims the top recruiting class in the Big Ten at the moment, and the Buckeyes also have the highest-rated commitment on the board among Big Ten schools. UCLA, on the other hand, has a long way to climb up the Big Ten Class of 2024 team rankings, but Chip Kelly’s Bruins have quite the individual star in the making as one of the top Big Ten commitments to date.

Below is a look at each Big Ten member’s top-rated commitment for the Class of 2024. This list inlcudes future members USC and UCLA, each joining the Big Ten in 2024. The rankings used for this information are the 247Sports composite rankings, as of the morning of July 4, 2023.

Note that the Big Ten ranking here reflects just the ranking of the top-rated commit to each Big Ten school. Some schools have players ranked higher in the national rankings that are not included in this list.

Ohio State: Jeremiah Smith, WR

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Hometown: Opa Locka, FL

Position ranking: 1

Overall ranking: 2

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 1

Stop us if you have heard this before, but Ohio State is going to be adding some top-tier talent at the wide receiver position. The Buckeyes landed the commitment of the nation’s top wide receiver with Jeremiah Smith out of Florida. Expect plenty of big plays from this five-star receiver as early as next year.

UCLA: Dante Moore, QB

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Position ranking: 3

Overall ranking: 5

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 1

UCLA’s overall class ranking may be lagging among Big Ten programs, but Chip Kelly hit a home run with the commitment of Dante Moore out of Michigan, which is sure to be unpleasant news for Michigan fans. The question is if Kelly can build around his next star quarterback enough to compete.

Penn State: Quinton Martin, ATH

Hometown: Belle Vernon, PA

Position ranking: 4

Overall ranking: 41

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 1

Penn State head coach James Franklin makes it a point to try landing the top player in Pennsylvania each recruiting cycle, and he has done it again with Quinton Martin, a star athlete capable of playing multiple positions. Look for Penn State to explore using Martin at wide receiver.

Michigan: Jadyn Davis, QB

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Position ranking: 6

Overall ranking: 54

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 1

Michigan may not have signed the five-star quarterback right from their own state, but Jim Harbaugh has still managed to get a commitment from one of the top passers in the country in Jadyn Smith. The four-star from North Carolina should fit right in with the Wolverines.

USC: Xavier Jordan, WR

Hometown: Chatsworth, CA

Position ranking: 12

Overall ranking: 59

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 5

A USC offense coached by Lincoln Riley will continue to draw attention from star quarterbacks and wide receivers, and we’ll see if that can keep up in the Big Ten. Landing a commitment from one of the top players from California is almost routine for the Trojans, and that won’t change.

Nebraska: Malachi Coleman, WR

Hometown: Lincoln, NE

Position ranking: 11

Overall ranking: 66

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 1

For Matt Rhule, keeping the state’s top player close to home was essential. Getting a four-star wide receiver right in your backyard was a good way for Rhule to get started with his attempt at reviving the Cornhuskers program.

Michigan State: Anthony Carrie, RB

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Position ranking: 21

Overall ranking: 270

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 41

Michigan State is coming off a rough 2022 season, but it still has enough to sell to a four-star running back like Anthony Carrie. The Spartans will need to have the right pieces in place on the line of scrimmage to help get the most out of Carrie.

Iowa: Ben Kueter, LB

Hometown: Iowa City, IA

Position ranking: 25

Overall ranking: 293

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 4

If you are a star tight end or linebacker in the state of Iowa, you know Kirk Ferentz and his staff will be calling. And in the case of Ben Kueter, he is both, so it was obvious Iowa would have interest in the Iowa City recruit.

Wisconsin: Braedyn Moore, ATH

Syndication: The Enquirer

Hometown: Hamilton, OH

Position ranking: 13

Overall ranking: 320

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 9

Wisconsin always seems to have their eye on talented and sturdy running backs, and new head coach Luke Fickell knows the Ohio recruiting scene like few others do after his run at Cincinnati and Ohio State before that. Getting a four-star running back to follow him to Madison was key in the Class of 2024. He’ll probably end up rushing for a Big Ten leading 1,800 yards one year just because he plays for Wisconsin.

Maryland: DeJuan Williams, RB

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Position ranking: 27

Overall ranking: 329

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 9

Maryland knows other programs are coming into their state to recruit some of the top players, so keeping this four-star running back close to home was a big recruiting win for Mike Locksley. The four-star DeJuan Williams could get a relatively early jump in contributing as well.

Rutgers: Korey Duff Jr., TE

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Melville, NY

Position ranking: 16

Overall ranking: 340

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 2

Greg Schiano has done what he can to generate some good success on the recruiting trail for Rutgers, and his latest prize comes out of New York with a four-star tight end. Korey Duff Jr. should be a key player for the Scarlet Knights early on.

Minnesota: Darius Taylor, RB

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Hometown: Walled Lake, MI

Position ranking: 23

Overall ranking: 349

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 7

Minnesota has developed a history of having productive running backs, and the Gophers will keep that trend alive with the addition of Darius Taylor out of Michigan. Don’t be surprised if P.J. Fleck works to get Taylor in the mix as a freshman.

Illinois: Kaden Feagin, ATH

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Arthur, IL

Position ranking: 19

Overall ranking: 378

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 5

Coming off a surprising season, Bret Bielema appears to have Illinois heading in the right direction, with plenty of room to still improve in recruiting. Keeping Kaden Feagin from leaving the state was a nice recruiting victory for the Illini.

Indiana: TaDerius Collins, Edge

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Shreveport, LA

Position ranking: 45

Overall ranking: 461

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 19

You have to hand it to Indiana head coach Tom Allen for finding recruiting success out of the south. That is especially true when going into Louisiana, where LSU (and Alabama) tend to absolutely dominate the recruiting trail. He may only be a three-star recruit, but landing edge rusher TaDerious Collins is a big recruiting win for Indiana.

Northwestern: Jordan Knox, OL

Hometown: Rock Hill, SC

Position ranking: 40

Overall ranking: 491

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 6

At Northwestern, the Wildcats recruit more on leadership and work ethic than just the recruiting stars. But securing a three-star commitment from Jordan Knox to help beef up the offensive line is a good sign for the Wildcats moving forward.

Purdue: Will Heldt, Edge

Hometown: Carmel, IN

Position ranking: 68

Overall ranking: 716

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐

State ranking: 10

The top commitment on the board for the reigning Big Ten West champions is a player much farther down the player rankings in 2024, but the three-star edge rusher is one the Boilermakers are thrilled to keep close to home. Will Heldt could be a hidden gem, which is what the program is hoping for.

