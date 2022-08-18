Every Big Ten player in ESPN’s Top 100 rankings

We are just ten days away from Nebraska and Northwestern kicking off the Big Ten football season, and as the countdown continues preseason ranking lists are flying out.

ESPN recently released their annual list of the top 100 players in college football, and a pair of Badgers made the cut. Along with Wisconsin representation, Ohio State unsurprisingly had a number of players make the rankings, with a pair of Buckeyes near the top of the leaderboard.

What other Big Ten names made the list and where did they fall? Here is a look at the pair of Badgers and the rest of the conference names on ESPN’s top 100 player rankings:

No. 92: Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Nick Herbig #19 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts from the sideline following a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

No. 89: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) pressures Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during the first quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

No. 88: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022.

No. 86: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner tackles Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the first half of the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

No. 79: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 75: Joey Porter, CB, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) questions a call during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021.

No. 73: John Michael Schmitz, OT, Minnesota

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 71: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) reacts after an interception against the Wisconsin Badgers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 69: Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 68: Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) runs with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) tackles during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 61: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Michigan State’s Jayden Reed, left, catches a touchdown as Northwestern’s Cameron Ruiz defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

No. 52: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss celebrates a defensive stop in the third quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

No. 46: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats left tackle Peter Skoronski talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 36: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65), offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (67) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022.

No. 34: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers men’s football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

No. 28: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)celebrates his touchdown run during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Team Brutus quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

