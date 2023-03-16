Every Big Ten matchup in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

While Wisconsin couldn’t put together a late run to get into the NCAA Tournament, eight Big Ten teams found their way into the dance.

The seeds range from Purdue as a No. 1 seed to Penn State as a No. 10 seed, but the gap between them isn’t as wide as that. The Boilermakers and Nittany Lions played a thriller in the Big Ten championship that Purdue ended up winning late.

There are a number of intriguing matchups on the first two days of the best event in sports. Here is the complete Big Ten schedule for the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament:

No. 9 West Virginia vs No. 8 Maryland

Jan 25, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24)] looks to shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: Thursday, 11:15 CT

TV: CBS

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas

Dec 22, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts as he talks to a referee during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: Thursday, 3:30 PM CT

TV: TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa

Dec 11, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts with an official during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: Thursday, 5:50 PM CT

TV: TNT

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Jan 21, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo disputes a referee call during the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: Friday, 11:15 AM CT

TV: CBS

No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (23) and Zach Edey, right, watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wahl had a team-high 19 points in Wisconsin’s 70-67 win. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

WHEN: 5:50 PM CT

TV: TNT

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) works the ball against Wisconsin Badgers center Chris Vogt (33) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: Friday, 8:55 PM CT

TV: TBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: Thursday, 8:55 PM CT

TV: TBS

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern

Feb 21, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins reacts in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

WHEN: 6:35 PM CT

TV: TRUTV

