Every Big Ten game during Week 3

While Wisconsin has their bye week early in the season, the rest of the Big Ten rolls on in Week 3.

The Badgers will have an extra week to prep for Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago, while other Big Ten schools go up against ranked opponents. On this week’s Big Ten slate, there is a top-25 matchup, one conference battle, and a number of teams facing ranked opponents in primetime.

Big Noon Kickoff for Week 3 will travel to Oklahoma as the No. 3 Sooners take on Nebraska. As for the entire conference slate? Here is a look at every Big Ten game of Week 3:

Maryland at Illinois | 9 p.m. | FS1 *On Friday

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, left, and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, talk before the start of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Members of the Indiana football team wave to the Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lionsat Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Minnesota at Colorado | 1 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs on to the field as quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) leaves the field in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kent State at No. 5 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Delaware at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Northwestern at Duke | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Oct 24, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

1

1