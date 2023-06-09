Every Big Ten football school’s key schedule details

USC and the rest of the Big Ten now have their football scheduling roadmap for 2024 and 2025. The revelation of the new scheduling model — accommodating the 16-team Big Ten which will be born next year — occurred Thursday afternoon. It’s a plan called “flex protect plus,” which we will explain below.

USC fans are certainly going to start by studying their own schedule, but when they’re done with that, they’ll look at the other 15 teams in the expanded conference and compare schedules across the board.

We will provide analysis of these schedules in the coming days, but for now, we will simply lay out the various scheduling roadmaps for the 15 non-USC Big Ten schools. It’s a lot to take in.

Here you go:

OHIO STATE

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA, Iowa, Rutgers

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Nebraska, USC, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern

MICHIGAN

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Rutgers, USC, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Northwestern, Purdue

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland

MICHIGAN STATE

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Nebraska, Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, Ohio State

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Iowa, Northwestern, UCLA, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Indiana, Michigan, Penn State

PENN STATE

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin

2024 and 2025 common opponents: USC, Rutgers, Nebraska

WISCONSIN

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Penn State, Indiana

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois

2024 and 2025 common opponents: USC, Iowa, Minnesota

ILLINOIS

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan State, Rutgers, USC, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Nebraska, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, UCLA

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue

IOWA

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, USC, Maryland, UCLA, Rutgers, Ohio State

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska

INDIANA

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Ohio State, USC, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue

PURDUE

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Penn State, USC

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern

NEBRASKA

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Wisconsin

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Ohio State, USC, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Iowa, Minnesota, UCLA

NORTHWESTERN

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA, Indiana, Nebraska, USC

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue

RUTGERS

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Penn State, Maryland, UCLA

MARYLAND

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, Nebraska, Penn State

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

MINNESOTA

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Michigan, UCLA, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Penn State, Purdue, Maryland, Michigan State, USC

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin

USC

2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan

2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska

2024 and 2025 common opponents: Wisconsin, Penn State, UCLA

