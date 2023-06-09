Every Big Ten football school’s key schedule details
USC and the rest of the Big Ten now have their football scheduling roadmap for 2024 and 2025. The revelation of the new scheduling model — accommodating the 16-team Big Ten which will be born next year — occurred Thursday afternoon. It’s a plan called “flex protect plus,” which we will explain below.
USC fans are certainly going to start by studying their own schedule, but when they’re done with that, they’ll look at the other 15 teams in the expanded conference and compare schedules across the board.
We will provide analysis of these schedules in the coming days, but for now, we will simply lay out the various scheduling roadmaps for the 15 non-USC Big Ten schools. It’s a lot to take in.
Here you go:
UCLA
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin
2024 and 2025 common opponents: USC, Rutgers, Nebraska
OHIO STATE
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA, Iowa, Rutgers
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Nebraska, USC, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern
MICHIGAN
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Rutgers, USC, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Northwestern, Purdue
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland
MICHIGAN STATE
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Nebraska, Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, Ohio State
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Iowa, Northwestern, UCLA, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Indiana, Michigan, Penn State
PENN STATE
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin
2024 and 2025 common opponents: USC, Rutgers, Nebraska
WISCONSIN
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Penn State, Indiana
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois
2024 and 2025 common opponents: USC, Iowa, Minnesota
ILLINOIS
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan State, Rutgers, USC, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Nebraska, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, UCLA
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue
IOWA
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, USC, Maryland, UCLA, Rutgers, Ohio State
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska
INDIANA
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Ohio State, USC, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue
PURDUE
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Penn State, USC
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern
NEBRASKA
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Wisconsin
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Ohio State, USC, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Iowa, Minnesota, UCLA
NORTHWESTERN
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA, Indiana, Nebraska, USC
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue
RUTGERS
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Penn State, Maryland, UCLA
MARYLAND
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, Nebraska, Penn State
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
MINNESOTA
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Indiana, Michigan, UCLA, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Illinois, Penn State, Purdue, Maryland, Michigan State, USC
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin
USC
2024 unique Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan
2025 unique Big Ten opponents: Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska
2024 and 2025 common opponents: Wisconsin, Penn State, UCLA