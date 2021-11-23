Every Big Ten contender’s division clinching scenario: It’s complicated and surprising

We’re headed into the last week of the regular season, and there are a surprising number of teams still in contention for a division title. It’s a little more crystal clear in the East where Ohio State has already clinched at least a tie for the East, with the winner of the Buckeyes and Wolverines headed to Indy, but boy are things complicated in the West division.

Wisconsin can take care of all the flow charts and if/then statements by simply winning Saturday. But if the Badgers happen to lose at Minnesota (not anywhere out of the question), then things get very hairy to see who makes the trip to central Indiana to play for all the conference marbles.

We thought we’d sort things out for you and provide the clinching scenario for every Big Ten team that still has a shot at a division title — and in most cases — a trip to the Big Ten Championship game on the line.

Get some aspirin, a calculator, and a protractor, and let’s get after it.

FIRST … The East Division

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0 conference record)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) against Purdue Boilermakers during the 2nd quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

East Division clinching scenario

Already clinched a share of the East Division title. OSU can win it outright with a win over the Wolverines on Saturday.

East Division representative if …

Ohio State beats Michigan. A win by the Wolverines would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker and send the maize and blue to Indy for the first time ever.

Michigan Wolverines (7-1 conference record)

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

East Division clinching scenario

Can only tie for the crown with a win over Ohio State. A loss would mean second place.

East Division representative if …

Michigan beats the Buckeyes Saturday via the aforementioned tie-breaking procedure with the head-to-head win.

NEXT … The West Division

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2 conference record)

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) makes a reception for a first down in front of Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema (0) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

West Division clinching scenario

Wisconsin can clinch at least a share of the West Division with a win. It can win it outright with a win over Minnesota and a loss by Iowa against Nebraska.

West Division representative if …

The Badgers win on Saturday, or if they lose and Iowa and Purdue also lose this weekend.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2 conference record)

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

West Division clinching scenario

Iowa can clinch at least a share of the West Division with a win over Nebraska Saturday. The Hawkeyes would be the outright division champion with a win and a Wisconsin loss. A loss by both would mean a share of the West Division title.

West Division representative if …

Easy. Iowa has to win and hope for Wisconsin to lose at Minnesota. That’s it. Any other result and the Hawkeyes won’t be traveling to Indy.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3 conference record)

P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

West Division clinching scenario

Minnesota can only clinch a share of the West Division title with a win over Wisconsin and a loss by Iowa.

West Division representative if …

The same result. If the Gophers beat Wisconsin, it will hold the tiebreakers necessary in a three-way tie to head to Indy. Yes, as crazy as it sounds, Minnesota still has a shot at heading to Lucas Oil Stadium. Remember, Minnesota beat Iowa a few weeks ago.

Purdue Boilermakers (5-3 conference record)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

West Division clinching scenario

Purdue needs a lot of help but can still tie for the West Division championship. It would need to beat Indiana and then hope for both Wisconsin and Iowa to lose. That would result in a four-way tie for the division. Yikes.

West Division representative if …

Despite having an outside shot at a share for the division, Purdue has been eliminated from representing the West in Indy. The tiebreakers just don’t go the Boilermakers’ way.

