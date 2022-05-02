Every Big 12 player that was selected in the 2022 NFL draft
The 2022 NFL draft has quickly come to an end.
There were several interesting storylines throughout the three-day event, but two weren’t so great for the Big 12 conference. There was not a single Big 12 player selected in the first round on Thursday evening, and there were zero Texas Longhorns selected throughout the entirety of the draft.
However, the Big 12 did have 25 players taken off of the board between rounds two through seven. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was the first to hear his name called in the conference, while his former teammate and quarterback Brock Purdy was the last.
Oklahoma led the conference with seven players drafted, while Baylor was just behind the Sooners with five of their own. West Virginia, Texas, and TCU were the only Big 12 programs that did not have a player drafted.
Here’s where each Big 12 player landed in the 2022 NFL draft:
Breece Hall, RB: Iowa State
Jalen Pitre, DB: Baylor
Tyquan Thornton, WR: Baylor
Nik Bonitto, Edge: Oklahoma
Brian Asamoah, LB: Oklahoma
JT Woods, DB: Baylor
Terrel Bernard, LB: Baylor
Perrion Winfrey, DT: Oklahoma
Eyioma Uwazurike, DL: Iowa State
Erik Ezukanma, WR: Texas Tech
Charlie Kolar, TE: Iowa State
Delarin Turner-Yell, DB: Oklahoma
Kyron Johnson, LB: Kansas
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB: Oklahoma State
Devin Harper, LB: Oklahoma State
Michael Woods II, WR: Oklahoma
Trestan Ebner, RB: Baylor
Isiah Thomas, Edge: Oklahoma
Christian Holmes, CB: Oklahoma State
Kalon Barnes, CB: Baylor
Dawson Deaton, OL: Texas Tech
Skyler Thompson, QB: Kansas State
Russ Yeast, Safety: Kansas State
Marquis Hayes, OL: Oklahoma
Brock Purdy, QB: Iowa State
