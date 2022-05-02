Every Big 12 player that was selected in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft has quickly come to an end.

There were several interesting storylines throughout the three-day event, but two weren’t so great for the Big 12 conference. There was not a single Big 12 player selected in the first round on Thursday evening, and there were zero Texas Longhorns selected throughout the entirety of the draft.

However, the Big 12 did have 25 players taken off of the board between rounds two through seven. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was the first to hear his name called in the conference, while his former teammate and quarterback Brock Purdy was the last.

Oklahoma led the conference with seven players drafted, while Baylor was just behind the Sooners with five of their own. West Virginia, Texas, and TCU were the only Big 12 programs that did not have a player drafted.

Here’s where each Big 12 player landed in the 2022 NFL draft:

Breece Hall, RB: Iowa State

Jalen Pitre, DB: Baylor

Tyquan Thornton, WR: Baylor

Nik Bonitto, Edge: Oklahoma

Brian Asamoah, LB: Oklahoma

JT Woods, DB: Baylor

Terrel Bernard, LB: Baylor

Perrion Winfrey, DT: Oklahoma

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL: Iowa State

Erik Ezukanma, WR: Texas Tech

Charlie Kolar, TE: Iowa State

Delarin Turner-Yell, DB: Oklahoma

Kyron Johnson, LB: Kansas

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB: Oklahoma State

Devin Harper, LB: Oklahoma State

Michael Woods II, WR: Oklahoma

Trestan Ebner, RB: Baylor

Isiah Thomas, Edge: Oklahoma

Christian Holmes, CB: Oklahoma State

Kalon Barnes, CB: Baylor

Dawson Deaton, OL: Texas Tech

Skyler Thompson, QB: Kansas State

Russ Yeast, Safety: Kansas State

Marquis Hayes, OL: Oklahoma

Brock Purdy, QB: Iowa State

