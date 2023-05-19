Every Big 12 football team’s biggest game in 2023

All college football games count the same, but some have an impact that extends far beyond the season. We saw Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher embrace that philosophy in 2021 where the team sauntered through half the season with its entire focus on beating Alabama.

Despite an 8-4 season, A&M’s win over the Crimson Tide helped Fisher and company to the No. 1 recruiting class for 2022. Other teams have certain games on their mind for different reasons.

Rivalry games can swing perception for some programs. High profile wins can aid team confidence as much as they lead to big recruiting classes. For others, stealing a win in the team’s most difficult game can increase the chances of a double-digit win season.

Let’s look at the game each Big 12 team should have circled for the 2023 season.

Baylor Bears

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas.

It should come as no surprise the Baylor Bears will want a piece of Texas. The program would like nothing more than to send the Longhorns to the SEC with a loss as a parting gift. With the game at home, expect a raucous crowd in Waco.

BYU Cougars

Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

TCU.

There are several games BYU probably wants to win badly in 2023. I’m sure the team would like to beat Texas and Oklahoma in its only Big 12 matchup with those programs. However, beating TCU could set the tone for the Cougars’ standing within its new conference.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma.

Cincinnati faces a manageable nonconference slate headlined by the Pitt Panthers in its second game. The season ramps up in Week 4 with the team’s first ever game in Big 12 play. The fact that the Bearcats face the prestigious Oklahoma Sooners at home is only icing on the cake.

Houston Cougars

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas.

Houston and Texas were once rivals in the old Southwest Conference. The rivalry produced some of the more spirited crowds the Longhorns have ever assembled. Expect head coach Dana Holgorson to bring his best game plan for this matchup.

Iowa State Cyclones

Bryon Houlgrave / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa.

The earliest big game is usually going to be a focus of the offseason. That needs to be the case for Iowa State with the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes. Texas and Oklahoma are usually big games for the team, but Iowa should take precedence.

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma.

Kansas has beaten Texas in recent seasons. Although they have come close in recent years, the Jayhawks have yet to beat the Sooners in the last 18 meetings. This year poses as good a chance as it has in awhile. With quarterback Jalon Daniels and the most proven roster in the conference returning, Kansas will look to pull the upset at home.

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

at Texas Tech.

The Wildcats will not face their primary rival, Oklahoma. Were they to play in Manhattan, we could conceivably see a double-digit Kansas State victory. Texas Tech becomes the next barrier between K-State and an 11-win season. A loss knocks the team down to 10 wins.

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas.

Teams don’t easily forget losing to their rivals by 49 points. Oklahoma players will want this game badly. Head coach Brent Venables and his coaching staff will look to stay off the hot seat. All around, the pressure will be on the Sooners in the game. For that reason, expect the best possible game from Venables and company this year in Dallas.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

at Arizona State.

If Oklahoma State is going to make a bowl game, it needs to start the season fast. That makes the road trip to Arizona State of great importance. Certainly, the team will want to beat Oklahoma more, but if it can’t beat the Sun Devils the season could be all but over.

TCU Horned Frogs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

at Kansas State.

The Texas game at home will undoubtedly be huge for TCU. Even so, there will be plenty of incentive to perform well against the team that kept the Frogs from a Big 12 title.

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

at Alabama.

Beat ‘Bama. That’s the phrase Texas should break every huddle with this offseason and into fall camp. It’s the phrase with which Texas coaches should close every phone call. Texas needs to beat Alabama. After last year’s matchup, it has every reason to believe it will.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State.

As much as K-State could have its sights on Texas Tech, the Red Raiders will want to win this game, too. It’s a must-win for the Raiders if the team wants to reach its first ever Big 12 championship game.

UCF Golden Knights

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

at Boise State.

As huge as will be the conference opener with Kansas State, UCF can ill afford to enter league play with a loss. With so many unknowns in its new conference, the Knights need to come away with a road win early.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh.

West Virginia will likely lose to Penn State on the road in its season opener. While the conference opener with Texas Tech will be equally important, the final nonconference game could determine whether or not the Mountaineers compete for a bowl game. Pittsburgh at home is perhaps a must-win game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire