Every Bears player on injured reserve heading into Week 13

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-9 after 12 weeks, where their season is all but done at this point.

They’ve recently been plagued by a number of injuries, including some that are season-ending. Chicago has lost some key starters, including Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney, for the year.

Here’s a look at every Bears player currently on IR heading into Week 13:

S Eddie Jackson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.

WR Darnell Mooney

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.

RB Khalil Herbert

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Khalil Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills.

OL Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Lucas Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7 against the Patriots. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

QB Trevor Siemian

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups ahead of a Week 12 game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.

S Dane Cruikshank

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dane Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.

OL Doug Kramer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie Doug Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR before the season started. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Way back in minicamp, depth option Dakota Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

