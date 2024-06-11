Every Bears 2024 preseason game will be nationally televised

The Chicago Bears are one of the most talked about teams this offseason, and that’ll ramp up this summer where they’ll be a focal point around the league.

Not only will the Bears be the summer focus on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” but they’ll be front and center throughout the preseason. All four of Chicago’s preseason games will be nationally televised.

That starts with the Hall of Fame Game, where they’ll face the Houston Texans (who they also play in Week 2 of the regular season) on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. CT on NBC. Three former Bears players (Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.

Chicago’s three remaining preseason contests will air live on NFL Network.

Saturday, Aug. 10: Bears at Bills (12 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Aug. 17: Bears vs. Bengals (12 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Aug. 22: Bears at Chiefs (7:15 p.m. CT)

It’s easy to see why the Bears are receiving a ton of attention heading into the 2024 season, which is led by a thrilling offseason that includes the additions of rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze and veteran Keenan Allen, as well as a talented defense looking to establish itself as a top unit.

