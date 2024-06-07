Every Barcelona player competing at Euro 2024

After finishing the 2023/24 campaign with zero trophies, the Barcelona players competing at Euro 2024 will be hungry for redemption.

Barcelona might have been on top of Spanish soccer in the 2022/23 season, but they saw rivals Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League this year while the Blaugrana settled for a second place finish in the league and a quarter-final exit in Europe. Fortunately, almost half of their squad will get the opportunity to play at Euro 2024.

Here's a breakdown of every Barcelona player competing in the international tournament.

Every Barcelona player competing at Euro 2024

Check out all 12 Barcelona players representing their countries at Euro 2024.

Group A: Germany

Goalkeepers:

Midfielders:

İlkay Gündogan

Marc-André ter Stegen and İlkay Gündogan have the opportunity to win Euro 2024 in front of a home crowd. Despite Germany's disappointing World Cup 2022 campaign, Gündogan shined in the midfield in absence of Toni Kroos. Now, both will take the field together in Germany as Kroos looks to end his soccer career on a high.

Group B: Spain

Midfielders:

Pedri

Fermín López

Forwards:

Spain called up five Barcelona players to their Euro 2024 squad. The team will need all the help they can get from Pedri and Yamal as they look to advance beyond their difficult group, which includes reigning Euro champions, Italy, as well as Croatia and Albania.

Pau Cubarsí, Barcelona's promising 17-year-old defender, also made the preliminary squad after getting his senior first call-up back in March, but was left out of the final selections.

Group C: Denmark

Defenders:

Coming off a decent season for Barcelona, Andreas Christensen provides defensive depth to Denmark at Euro 2024. From winning a Champions League with Chelsea to La Liga with Barcelona, Christensen knows what it takes to compete and deliver in big moments.

Group D: France

Defenders:

Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé might be a natural center back, but the Barcelona star has proven he is just as competent and impressive at right-back. His versatility translates to his international appearances as well, most often slotting in on the right side for France and working to create dangerous opportunities on the attack.

Group D: Netherlands

Midfielders:

The Netherlands will look to Frenkie de Jong to control the pace of the game from the midfield. There might be 10 other players on the pitch in orange, but the side typically goes the way de Jong goes. In a group with France, Poland, and Austria, the team will need de Jong to be at his best if they hope to advance to the Round of 16.

Group D: Poland

Forwards:

Robert Lewandowski has been the most consistent player on Poland ever since he burst onto the scene. The captain's goal scoring might have been on the decline in La Liga this season compared to last year's campaign, but he always delivers for his home country.

Group F: Portugal

Defenders:

Forwards:

João Cancelo and João Félix will join Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal as the side looks to repeat the magic of their winning Euro 2016 campaign. Cancelo has likely earned the starting full-back position, and Félix will contribute on the offensive side of the ball.

If Félix can be as impactful for Portugal as he was for Barcelona, playing a role in 16 goals across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, then Portugal will surely survive Group F.