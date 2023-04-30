Every Badger drafted and signed in the 2023 NFL Draft

Friday was a particularly busy day for Badgers in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Keeanu Benton and Joe Tippmann went in quick order on day two.

A pair of Badgers ended up together on the Pittsburgh Steelers, while others were signed after the draft had concluded.

In all, four Badgers found new NFL homes as the 2023 NFL Draft came to a close. Tippmann and Benton were joined by Nick Herbig and Tyler Beach in officially being on NFL rosters as of the conclusion of the draft weekend.

Here is a look at where those four players ended up, and reactions to each of the picks;

OL Joe Tippmann: New York Jets

Tippmann was selected by the Jets with the No. 43 overall pick on Friday night.

The Jets OC gives Tippmann a call:

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett talking to former #Badgers center Joe Tippmann. “We love these Wisconsin boys, I’ll tell you that much.” pic.twitter.com/nbavHKDBlJ — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 29, 2023

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger on Tippmann:

.@nyjets @JoeTippmann is a J E T. Plug and Play for next 10 years. The wall up front just got stronger #takeflight #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/qI4mHgcOzZ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 29, 2023

The boys are reunited:

Little did they know 🥹@nickherbig_ and @keeanu_benton are off on their next journey together 🫶 https://t.co/wSAzpCn2IB — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 29, 2023

Keeanu Benton: Pittsburgh Steelers

Benton is headed to the Steel City after being selected in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick.

Nick Herbig: Pittsburgh Steelers

Herbig joins Benton in the Steel City after being selected with the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth round.

The Steelers have their Badger boys:

These two Badger Boys are headed to the Burgh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B4lxPp2cTT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Tyler Beach: Houston Texans

Beach is headed to Houston as an undrafted free agent.

