Every Badger drafted and signed in the 2023 NFL Draft

Asher Low
·2 min read

Friday was a particularly busy day for Badgers in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Keeanu Benton and Joe Tippmann went in quick order on day two.

A pair of Badgers ended up together on the Pittsburgh Steelers, while others were signed after the draft had concluded.

In all, four Badgers found new NFL homes as the 2023 NFL Draft came to a close. Tippmann and Benton were joined by Nick Herbig and Tyler Beach in officially being on NFL rosters as of the conclusion of the draft weekend.

Here is a look at where those four players ended up, and reactions to each of the picks;

 

OL Joe Tippmann: New York Jets

Tippmann was selected by the Jets with the No. 43 overall pick on Friday night.

The Jets OC gives Tippmann a call:

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger on Tippmann:

The boys are reunited:

Keeanu Benton: Pittsburgh Steelers

Benton is headed to the Steel City after being selected in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick.

Nick Herbig: Pittsburgh Steelers

Herbig joins Benton in the Steel City after being selected with the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth round.

The Steelers have their Badger boys:

It's the Pittsburgh Badgers:

Tyler Beach: Houston Texans

Beach is headed to Houston as an undrafted free agent.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire