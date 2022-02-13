Every Auburn Tiger to play in a Super Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dave Edwards
    American football player (1939-2016)
  • Steve Wallace
    American football player

There is a long history of Auburn Tigers football dating back to the first season in 1892 when they started as an independent. They would join the SIAA in 1895 and the Southern Conference in 1921. The Tigers officially joined the SEC in 1932 as original members of the conference.

Over the years they have sent many of those players to the NFL. Among them, 57 former Auburn Tigers have played in the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will make it a total of 58 former players to make it to the biggest stage.

There are four former players to play in three or more Super Bowls.

We break down every player to appear in the Super Bowl going all the way back to the very first game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl I

James Flores, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Dave Hill

  • Bobby Hunt

  • Chuck Hurston

  • Wayne Frazier

Super Bowl IV

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Dave Hill

  • Chuck Hurston

Super Bowl V

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

  • Dave Edwards

Super Bowl VI

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

  • Dave Edwards

Miami Dolphins

  • Mike Kolen

Super Bowl VII

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

  • Mike Kolen

Super Bowl VIII

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

  • Mike Kolen

Super Bowl X

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

  • Dave Edwards

Super Bowl XVI

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Mike Fuller

Super Bowl XVIII

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Raiders

  • Chester Willis

Super Bowl XX

Manny Rubio- USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

  • Ben Thomas

Super Bowl XXII

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders (Redskins)

  • Tim Jessie

Super Bowl XXIII

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

  • Steve Wallace

Cincinnati Bengals

  • James Brooks

Super Bowl XXIV

USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

  • Steve Wallace

Denver Broncos

  • Chris Woods

Super Bowl XXVI

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders (Redskins)

  • Ron Middleton

Super Bowl XXVII

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

  • Tommie Agee

  • Alexander Wright

Super Bowl XXVIII

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas Cowboys

  • Tommie Agee

Super Bowl XXIX

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

  • Steve Wallace

Super Bowl XXX

Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Kevin Greene

Super Bowl XXXIV

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans

  • Al Del Greco

Super Bowl XXXV

Danielle P. Richards-USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore Ravens

  • John Hudson

New York Giants

  • Jaret Holmes

Super Bowl XXXVIII

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers

  • Stephen Davis

  • Jeno James

Super Bowl XXXIX

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Roderick Hood

Super Bowl XL

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Kendall Simmons

Seattle Seahawks

  • Chris Gray

Super Bowl XLII

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

New York Giants

  • Brandon Jacobs

  • Reggie Torbor

New England Patriots

  • Heath Evans

Super Bowl XLIII

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Kendall Simmons

Arizona Cardinals

  • Karlos Dansby

  • Roderick Hood

Super Bowl XLIV

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

New Orleans Saints

  • Heath Evans

Indianapolis Colts

  • Jerraud Powers

Super Bowl XLV

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers

  • Pat Lee

Super Bowl XLVI

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants

  • Brandon Jacobs

Super Bowl XLVII

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens

  • Josh Bynes

San Francisco 49ers

  • Carlos Rogers

Super Bowl L

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers

  • Cam Newton

  • Cameron Artis-Payne

Super Bowl LI

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New England Patriots

  • Brandon King

  • Jonathan Jones

Atlanta Falcons

  • Josh Harris

Super Bowl LII

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

  • Brandon King

  • Jonathan Jones

Super Bowl LIII

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

  • Brandon King

  • Jonathan Joseph

Los Angeles Rams

  • Blake Countess

Super Bowl LIV

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

  • CJ Uzomah

1

1

Recommended Stories