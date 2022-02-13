Every Auburn Tiger to play in a Super Bowl

There is a long history of Auburn Tigers football dating back to the first season in 1892 when they started as an independent. They would join the SIAA in 1895 and the Southern Conference in 1921. The Tigers officially joined the SEC in 1932 as original members of the conference.

Over the years they have sent many of those players to the NFL. Among them, 57 former Auburn Tigers have played in the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will make it a total of 58 former players to make it to the biggest stage.

There are four former players to play in three or more Super Bowls.

We break down every player to appear in the Super Bowl going all the way back to the very first game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl I

Kansas City Chiefs

Dave Hill

Bobby Hunt

Chuck Hurston

Wayne Frazier

Super Bowl IV

Kansas City Chiefs

Dave Hill

Chuck Hurston

Super Bowl V

Dallas Cowboys

Dave Edwards

Super Bowl VI

Dallas Cowboys

Dave Edwards

Miami Dolphins

Mike Kolen

Super Bowl VII

Miami Dolphins

Mike Kolen

Super Bowl VIII

Miami Dolphins

Mike Kolen

Super Bowl X

Dallas Cowboys

Dave Edwards

Super Bowl XVI

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Fuller

Super Bowl XVIII

Los Angeles Raiders

Chester Willis

Super Bowl XX

New England Patriots

Ben Thomas

Super Bowl XXII

Tim Jessie

Super Bowl XXIII

San Francisco 49ers

Steve Wallace

Cincinnati Bengals

James Brooks

Super Bowl XXIV

San Francisco 49ers

Steve Wallace

Chris Woods

Super Bowl XXVI

Washington Commanders (Redskins)

Ron Middleton

Super Bowl XXVII

Dallas Cowboys

Tommie Agee

Alexander Wright

Super Bowl XXVIII

Dallas Cowboys

Tommie Agee

Super Bowl XXIX

San Francisco 49ers

Steve Wallace

Super Bowl XXX

Kevin Greene

Super Bowl XXXIV

Al Del Greco

Super Bowl XXXV

John Hudson

Jaret Holmes

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Stephen Davis

Jeno James

Super Bowl XXXIX

Roderick Hood

Super Bowl XL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kendall Simmons

Chris Gray

Super Bowl XLII

New York Giants

Brandon Jacobs

Reggie Torbor

New England Patriots

Heath Evans

Super Bowl XLIII

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kendall Simmons

Arizona Cardinals

Karlos Dansby

Roderick Hood

Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints

Heath Evans

Indianapolis Colts

Jerraud Powers

Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay Packers

Pat Lee

Super Bowl XLVI

New York Giants

Brandon Jacobs

Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens

Josh Bynes

San Francisco 49ers

Carlos Rogers

Super Bowl L

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton

Cameron Artis-Payne

Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots

Brandon King

Jonathan Jones

Atlanta Falcons

Josh Harris

Super Bowl LII

New England Patriots

Brandon King

Jonathan Jones

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots

Brandon King

Jonathan Joseph

Los Angeles Rams

Blake Countess

Super Bowl LIV

Cincinnati Bengals

CJ Uzomah

