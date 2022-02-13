Every Auburn Tiger to play in a Super Bowl
Dave Edwards
Steve Wallace
There is a long history of Auburn Tigers football dating back to the first season in 1892 when they started as an independent. They would join the SIAA in 1895 and the Southern Conference in 1921. The Tigers officially joined the SEC in 1932 as original members of the conference.
Over the years they have sent many of those players to the NFL. Among them, 57 former Auburn Tigers have played in the Super Bowl.
On Sunday night, current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will make it a total of 58 former players to make it to the biggest stage.
There are four former players to play in three or more Super Bowls.
Dave Edwards, Dallas Cowboys
Brandon King, New England Patriots
Mike Kolen, Miami Dolphins
Steve Wallace, San Francisco 49ers
We break down every player to appear in the Super Bowl going all the way back to the very first game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Super Bowl I
James Flores, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Kansas City Chiefs
Dave Hill
Bobby Hunt
Chuck Hurston
Wayne Frazier
Super Bowl IV
Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Dave Hill
Chuck Hurston
Super Bowl V
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Dave Edwards
Super Bowl VI
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Dave Edwards
Miami Dolphins
Mike Kolen
Super Bowl VII
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins
Mike Kolen
Super Bowl VIII
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins
Mike Kolen
Super Bowl X
Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Dave Edwards
Super Bowl XVI
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Fuller
Super Bowl XVIII
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Raiders
Chester Willis
Super Bowl XX
Manny Rubio- USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Ben Thomas
Super Bowl XXII
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders (Redskins)
Tim Jessie
Super Bowl XXIII
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Steve Wallace
Cincinnati Bengals
James Brooks
Super Bowl XXIV
USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Steve Wallace
Denver Broncos
Chris Woods
Super Bowl XXVI
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders (Redskins)
Ron Middleton
Super Bowl XXVII
James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Tommie Agee
Alexander Wright
Super Bowl XXVIII
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Dallas Cowboys
Tommie Agee
Super Bowl XXIX
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Steve Wallace
Super Bowl XXX
Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Greene
Super Bowl XXXIV
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee Titans
Al Del Greco
Super Bowl XXXV
Danielle P. Richards-USA TODAY NETWORK
Baltimore Ravens
John Hudson
New York Giants
Jaret Holmes
Super Bowl XXXVIII
MPS-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Stephen Davis
Jeno James
Super Bowl XXXIX
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
Philadelphia Eagles
Roderick Hood
Super Bowl XL
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kendall Simmons
Seattle Seahawks
Chris Gray
Super Bowl XLII
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
New York Giants
Brandon Jacobs
Reggie Torbor
New England Patriots
Heath Evans
Super Bowl XLIII
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kendall Simmons
Arizona Cardinals
Karlos Dansby
Roderick Hood
Super Bowl XLIV
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
New Orleans Saints
Heath Evans
Indianapolis Colts
Jerraud Powers
Super Bowl XLV
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers
Pat Lee
Super Bowl XLVI
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants
Brandon Jacobs
Super Bowl XLVII
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens
Josh Bynes
San Francisco 49ers
Carlos Rogers
Super Bowl L
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton
Cameron Artis-Payne
Super Bowl LI
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Brandon King
Jonathan Jones
Atlanta Falcons
Josh Harris
Super Bowl LII
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Brandon King
Jonathan Jones
Super Bowl LIII
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Brandon King
Jonathan Joseph
Los Angeles Rams
Blake Countess
Super Bowl LIV
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
CJ Uzomah
