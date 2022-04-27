Every Auburn Tiger drafted in the past 10 drafts

The NFL draft is just days away and 262 players are about to have their lives changed. Auburn is expected to have three players drafted, cornerback Roger McCreary, safety Smoke Monday, and linebacker Zakoby McClain.

Those three are the latest in a long line of draft picks that have been developed at Auburn.

There have been thirty-two former Tigers that were selected in the first round of the draft, including recent selections Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinghonene.

While Auburn is unlikely to have a player taken in the first round of this year’s draft, they have done a good job of producing NFL talent over the past decade. Here is a look at every former Tiger to be taken in the past 10 NFL Drafts.

2021 - 4

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2020 - 6

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2019 - 6

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2018 - 4

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2017 - 4

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

2016 - 3

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shon Coleman: Pick 76, Cleveland Browns

Ricardo Louis: Pick 116, Cleveland Browns

Blake Countess: Pick 196, Philadelphia Eagles

Story continues

2015 - 5

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Sammie Coates: Pick 87, Pittsburgh Steelers

Angelo Blackson: Pick 100. Tennessee Titans

Gabe Wright: Pick 131, Detroit Lions

CJ Uzomah: Pick 157, Cinncinati Bengals

Cameron Artis-Payne: Pick 174, Carolina Panthers

2014 - 4

Kevin Liles-USA TODAY Sports

2013 - 1

Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Lemonier: Pick 88, San Francisco 49ers

2012 - 1

Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Mosley: Pick 131, New York Giants

1

1