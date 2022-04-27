Every Auburn Tiger drafted in the past 10 drafts
The NFL draft is just days away and 262 players are about to have their lives changed. Auburn is expected to have three players drafted, cornerback Roger McCreary, safety Smoke Monday, and linebacker Zakoby McClain.
Those three are the latest in a long line of draft picks that have been developed at Auburn.
There have been thirty-two former Tigers that were selected in the first round of the draft, including recent selections Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinghonene.
While Auburn is unlikely to have a player taken in the first round of this year’s draft, they have done a good job of producing NFL talent over the past decade. Here is a look at every former Tiger to be taken in the past 10 NFL Drafts.
2021 - 4
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Schwartz: Pick 91, Cleveland Browns
Jamien Sherwood: Pick 146, New York Jets
KJ Britt: Pick 176, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seth Williams: Pick 219, Denver Broncos
2020 - 6
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Derrick Brown: Pick 7, Carolina Panthers
Noah Igbinohene: Pick 30, Miami Dolphins
Marlon Davidson: Pick 47, Atlanta Falcons
Jack Driscoll, Pick 145, Philadelphia Eagles
Daniel Thomas: Pick 157, Jacksonville Jaguars
Prince Tega Wanogho, Pick 210, Philadelphia Eagles
2019 - 6
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Jamel Dean: Pick 94, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jarrett Stidham: Pick 133, New England Patriots
Darius Slayton: Pick 171, New York Giants
Deshaun Davis: Pick 210, Cincinnati Bengals
Chandler Cox: Pick 233, Miami Dolphins
Dontravius Russell: Pick 235, Jacksonville Jaguars
2018 - 4
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Braden Smith: Pick 35, Indianapolis Colts
Kerryon Johnson: Pick 43, Detroit Lions
Carlton Davis: Pick 63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daniel Carlson: Pick 167, Minnesota Vikings
2017 - 4
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Montravious Adams: Pick 93, Green Bay Packers
Carl Lawson: Pick 116, Cincinnati Bengals
Rudy Ford: Pick 208, Arizona Cardinals
Josh Holsey: Pick 235, Washington Commanders
2016 - 3
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Shon Coleman: Pick 76, Cleveland Browns
Ricardo Louis: Pick 116, Cleveland Browns
Blake Countess: Pick 196, Philadelphia Eagles
2015 - 5
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Sammie Coates: Pick 87, Pittsburgh Steelers
Angelo Blackson: Pick 100. Tennessee Titans
Gabe Wright: Pick 131, Detroit Lions
CJ Uzomah: Pick 157, Cinncinati Bengals
Cameron Artis-Payne: Pick 174, Carolina Panthers
2014 - 4
Kevin Liles-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Robinson: Pick 2, Los Angeles Rams
Dee Ford: Pick 23, Kansas City Chiefs
Tre Mason: Pick 75, Los Angeles Rams
Jay Prosch: Pick 211 San Francisco 49ers
2013 - 1
Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports
Corey Lemonier: Pick 88, San Francisco 49ers
2012 - 1
Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Mosley: Pick 131, New York Giants
