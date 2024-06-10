Every Arsenal player competing at Euro 2024

The 10 Arsenal players competing at Euro 2024 represent eight different countries, including the three tournament favorites, England, France, and Germany.

For the second year in a row, Arsenal could not usurp Manchester City to become Premier League champions. They are closer than ever, though, finishing just two points behind the Citizens, and are undoubtedly looking ahead to the 2024/25 campaign.

Before they can try to top the league again, the Gunners' superstars are headed to Germany where they will battle for international glory instead. Here's a breakdown of Arsenal's final call-ups for Euro 2024.

Group A: Germany

Forwards:

It is no secret that Germany have failed to find a true No. 9 in recent years as they struggled to score when it mattered most at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. Arsenal's Kai Havertz is next up to try and thrive as a striker for the Euro 2024 home side.

In his first season with the Gunners, Havertz scored 13 goals and tallied seven assists in his 37 Premier League appearances. Although he did not participate in Germany's Euro 2024 Qualifiers, he already has one goal to his name in Germany's June friendlies.

Group B: Italy

Midfielders:

Jorginho was as consistent and solid as they come for Italy in their Euro 2020 campaign. The midfielder was on the pitch for 705 of Italy's total 720 minutes played in the tournament that ended with their victory over England.

The Italian will once again serve as the anchor in the midfield as Italy look to repeat their previous Euro magic.

Group B: Spain

Goalkeepers:

Although Unai Simón is still considered Spain's No. 1 goalkeeper, David Raya is giving the Athletic Bilbao starter some serious competition. Raya won the Premier League Golden Glove for his stellar performances in the 2023/24 season, including keeping 16 clean sheets in just 31 appearances.

The 28-year-old is arguably one of the most in-form goalies in the world at the moment, but barring a massive change, he will only be a backup at Euro 2024.

Group C: England

Goalkeepers:

Midfielders:

Forwards:

Declan Rice might have found more success at Arsenal in an attacking midfield role, but with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham starting next to him for England, he will have to adopt a more defensive play style. He, likely along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, will have to help England's makeshift backline now that Harry Maguire is out of the squad due to injury.

Bukayo Saka has proven he is the best right winger in the Premier League, but his missed penalty in the shootout against Italy at Euro 2020 is still hanging over his head. This year's tournament is all about his redemption story.

Aaron Ramsdale will serve as Jordan Pickford's backup.

Group D: France

Defenders:

Despite finishing third in voting for Arsenal's Player of the Season award, William Saliba will likely not start for France at Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps has made it clear in the past that he prefers Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano on his backline.

Saliba, though, helped Arsenal record 18 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, and appeared in 50 of their 52 matches across all competitions. Should Deschamps decide to give the 23-year-old the opportunity to start, then he will surely perform for Les Bleus.

Group D: Poland

Defenders:

Amid Arsenal's woes at full-back, Jakub Kiwior became a steadying force on the left after the Christmas break. The 24-year-old played in nine of Arsenal's 11 matches on their unbeaten run into April.

His impressive play for the Gunners locked down his starting spot at Euro 2024. He will undoubtedly be on the backline for his country where he will have to fend off Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in Poland's first match against the Netherlands.

Group E: Belgium

Forwards:

Leandro Trossard had a great first full year for the Gunners. The left winger shared time with Gabriel Martinelli before his impressive goal scoring ability—the Belgian found the back of the net 17 times across all competitions—secured him a more consistent spot in the starting XI.

Heading into Euro 2024, the 29-year-old has 33 caps for Belgium and eight goals. His season for Arsenal is all the evidence Domenico Tedesco needed to start him on the wing in Germany.

Group E: Ukraine

Midfielders:

Oleksandr Zinchenko will look to bounce back from an underwhelming season at Arsenal. The Ukrainian was kept out of the starting XI toward the end of the season, failing to log significant minutes all throughout April and May.

He will need to let his offensive abilities shine at Euro 2024, but make sure not to become a defensive liability like he was for the Gunners.