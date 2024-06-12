Every Arsenal player competing at Copa America 2024

For the first time in their careers, two Arsenal players are competing at Copa America 2024 for Brazil as the Selecao look to avenge their loss against Argentina just three years ago.

After Arsenal' success in the 2023/24 season, it is no surprise that multiple Gunners are representing their countries this summer at Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024. As 10 Arsenal players travel to Germany, two others are headed to the United States where they will battle through Group D, featuring Colombia, Costa Rica, and Paraguay, in this year's Copa America.

Dorival Junior revealed his final squad for Brazil ahead of the tournament, and Gabriel Jesus was not included after his underwhelming year for Arsenal. The striker will have to watch his country and his Premier League teammates hunt for international glory from home.

Group D: Brazil

Defenders:

Gabriel Magalhães

Forwards:

As of two weeks ago, Gabriel Magalhães' participation in Copa America 2024 was relatively uncertain. The Arsenal defender suffered a shoulder injury in the Gunners' last match of the season against Everton, but he will be fit to travel with Brazil to the United States this summer.

Gabriel and William Saliba were just about the best center-back pairing in the Premier League this past season, keeping 15 clean sheets for Arsenal. Gabriel adds great defensive depth to a Brazil squad that already has PSG's Marquinhos, Real Madrid's Éder Militão, and Juventus' Bremer.

Gabriel Martinelli's 2023/24 season was a bit more inconsistent. The Brazilian started out as a permanent fixture on Arsenal's left wing, but lost his starting job toward the latter half of the season to Leandro Trossard.

Although Martinelli will not start for Brazil over Vinicius Jr., he still brings an attacking threat for the Selecao off the bench.