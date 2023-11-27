Every angle of Boston’s Jaylen Brown’s soul-snatching dunk on Clint Capela

The parquet court in TD Garden is no stranger to gravity-defying dunks and jaw-dropping athleticism, but every now and then, a dunk emerges that transcends the routine and is worth a second look or several of them. All-NBA Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s recent dunk on veteran Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela is one such moment that demands a closer look from us from all angles.

As Brown soared towards the basket, anticipation in the arena reached a fever pitch as Capela put himself in position to be erased from existence by the ferocity of the Georgia native’s flush all over his head.

The flush served as a punctuation mark in the game, a moment that not only energized Brown’s teammates but also ignited the crowd.

To see it again for yourself — and from every angle it was captured in — check out the clip embedded above from the folks at the NBA’s official YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire