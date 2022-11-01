Every Amari Cooper catch in 131-yard game Week 8
Watch every catch from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper's 131-yard game against the Cincinnati Bengals from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season.
The Browns came away with a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. What stood out the most?
The Vikings PFF grades look great after Sunday's game
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and the 49ers? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks so.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went viral for dressing up as a blind referee for Halloween, and now he could face a fine from the NFL for it.
After reports indicated that Michigan defensive back Gemon Green and his family were set to retain a lawyer for the events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan State game, it appears the lawyer has been identified and he has spoken. According to Sports Illustrated Pat Forde, Mars released a statement suggesting that Green suffered a concussion in the assault and indicated that those involved will feel 'the full wrath of the law.' "When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement to Forde read.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. ''We've kind of decided to move on here,'' Napier said Monday. ''I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege.