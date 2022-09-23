Every Amari Cooper catch from 101-yard game Week 3
Watch every catch made by Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper from his 101-yard game in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns played a typical tough AFC North game on Thursday Night Football
An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days. Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night. The Browns (2-1) built a nine-point lead early in the fourth on Chubb's 1-yard run and then held on for dear life.
After scoring on the final play of the game, the #Browns are officially the top team in the AFC North.
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
