Every ACC basketball team in the NCAA Tournament’s info for your brackets

The tournament starts on Tuesday with the play in games, the Irish included in the field. Overall, five ACC teams moved on from the regular season play into March Madness. Here are each of those five teams, with their seed, which bracket they’re in, their opponent, which network they’re playing on, and when and where they’ll start the tournament. (Some of these times are subject to change).

West #2 Duke Blue Devils

In coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA tournament, the Blue Devils will face off against No. 11 seed Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 7:10pm EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on CBS.

East #8 North Carolina Tar Heels

In what many UNC fans would deem a disappointing season, the Tar Heels will meet the No. 9 seed Marquette on Thursday. The game is set for a 4:30 EST tip-off and will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on TBS.

Midwest #10 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are viewed as a seeded underdog to their opponent, No. 7 USC, but this matchup screams upset. The teams are set to tip-off on Friday at 3:10pm EST also at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on truTV.

The schedule is set! No. 10 Miami 🆚 No. 7 USC

𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟭𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝘁 𝟯:𝟭𝟬 𝗣𝗠 📍 : Greenville, SC

📺 : TruTV pic.twitter.com/DWZ23WARKr — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) March 14, 2022

East #11 Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies travel north to Milwaukee, Wisconsin as they are set to face No. 6 seed Texas. They’ll play at 4:30pm EST at the Fiserv Forum on TBS and are coming off an ACC Tournament Championship.

West #11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish, as we all know play on Wednesday against Big Ten foe Rutgers at 9:10pm EST. The play-in game will feature two 11-seeds and the right to face off against Alabama in the first round. The game will be televised on truTV.

