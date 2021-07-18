Every 5-star Ohio State football commitment from the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era

If programs like Ohio State are made on 3 and 4-star commitments, you could argue they become elite with the right 5-star prospects agreeing to play for the program.

In the case of the Buckeyes, they have signed a bushel of 5-star prospects, with it ramping up even more under Urban Meyer and through to Ryan Day now. In fact, there aren’t too many teams out there that have recruited — and landed — so many 5-star recruits since Meyer arrived on campus in 2012.

There are some we’re sure that you remember and are either still writing their OSU careers or doing big things in the NFL. Others may not have quite panned out to their lofty expectations coming out of high school.

We thought we would jog your memory just a wee bit by going through all of the 5-star prospects that eventually committed to Ohio State using the 247Sports Composite Rankings from 2013 on through to what’s also already verbally given their word for the 2022 class.

Noah Spence (2012)

Sep 14, 2013; Berkeley, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Spence (8) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Golden Bears 52-34. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 WDE, 5th overall

Adolphus Washington (2012)

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (92) in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Taft (Cincinnati, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 WDE, 19th overall

Vonn Bell (2013)

Nov 14, 2015; Champaign, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Vonn Bell (11) reacts after a tackle against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Ridgeland (Rossville, GA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 S, 26th overall

Jalin Marshall (2013)

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jalin Marshall (7) bobbles a pass in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The pass resulted in a completion. Ohio State won 44-28. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Middletown (Middletown, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 4 WR, 34th overall

Raekwon McMillan (2014)

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Liberty County (Hinesville, GA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 ILB, 22nd overall

Justin Hilliard (2015)

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Justin Hilliard (47) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 3 OLB, 35th overall

Nick Bosa (2016)

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes the passer against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 SDE, 8th overall

Wyatt Davis (2017)

In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Recruiting Profile

High School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 OG, 24th overall

Shaun Wade (2017)

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Recruiting Profile

High School: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 CB, 17th overall

Baron Browning (2017)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) celebrates after pressuring Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis (7) into an incomplete pass in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Kennedale (Kennedale, TX) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 OLB, 11th overall

Jeff Okudah (2017)

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 CB, 8th overall

Chase Young (2017)

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 WDE, 7th overall

Tyreke Johnson (2018)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Tyreke Johnson #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after his teams loss to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Recruiting Profile

High School: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 S, 21st overall

Taron Vincent (2018)

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) following the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 DT, 20th overall

Nicholas Petit-Frere (2018)

Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) blocks against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 OT, 7th overall

Harry Miller (2019)

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Buford (Buford, GA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 OC, 30th overall

Garrett Wilson (2019)

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Lake Travis (Austin, TX) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 WR, 20th overall

Zach Harrison (2019)

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) against the Clemson Tigers during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 SDE, 12th overall

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2020)

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs while defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Rockwall (Rockwall, TX) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 5 WR, 29th overall

Paris Johnson, Jr. (2020)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 OT, 9th overall

Julian Fleming (2020)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Southern Columbia (Catawissa, PA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 WR, 3rd overall

Kyle McCord (2021)

Kyle McCord is a true freshman and completed 12 of 17 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: St. Joseph's (Philadelphia, PA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 5 QB, 27th overall

TreVeyon Henderson (2021)

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson goes through drills in spring practice. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Recruiting Profile

High School: Hopewell (Hopewell, VA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 RB, 22nd overall

Donovan Jackson (2021)

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1416816285158019073?s=20

Recruiting Profile

High School: Episcopal (Bellaire, TX) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 IOL, 18th overall

Emeka Egbuka

Team Brutus wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) runs upfield after a catch during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Steilacoom (Steilacoom, WA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 WR, 9th overall

Jack Sawyer (2021)

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets ready for the start of the Ohio State Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Recruiting Profile

High School: Pickerington North (Pickerington, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 3 DL, 4th overall

J.T. Tuimoloau (2021)

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1411783103887073280?s=20

Recruiting Profile

High School: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 DL, 3rd overall

C.J. Hicks (2022 verbal)

Kettering Alter running back C.J. Hicks Jr is tackled by Hamilton Badin defenders during their playoff game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

High School: Archbishop Alter (Dayton, OH) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 LB, 16th overall

Jaheim Singletary (2022 verbal)

https://twitter.com/TheBuckeyeNut/status/1345473851480711168?s=20

Recruiting Profile

High School: Robert E. Lee (Jacksonville, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 4 CB, 10th overall

Quinn Ewers (2022 verbal)

Photo by Mike Cravens / Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network

Recruiting Profile

High School: Robert E. Lee (Jacksonville, FL) 247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 QB, 1st overall [listicle id=53285] [listicle id=53206]

