Every 29th overall pick since the 2010 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are slated to make their selection with the 29th overall pick when the draft comes in April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following a rollercoaster season for Chris Grier, Brian Flores, the players, and fans, the team will be looking to add some key pieces to help them break into the postseason. In a draft class that may not exactly be the deepest, the Dolphins will have a decision to make on what to do with the pick.

What type of talent could be available at their current draft position? These 12 players were the picks from 29th overall since the 2010 draft.

2021: CB Eric Stokes - Green Bay Packers

In his rookie season, Stokes played 92% of defensive snaps for the Packers with injuries and poor play coming from other cornerbacks in Green Bay. He’ll likely play a similar role going forward.

2020: OT Isaiah Wilson - Tennessee Titans

Wilson played just three offensive snaps for the Titans in his rookie year, and during the season he was suspended for violating team rules. He was traded to Miami but was waived for missing workouts. This year, he spent the majority of the season on the Giants practice squad but was released before their final game.

2019: DE L.J. Collier - Seattle Seahawks

Collier’s role hasn’t been huge in Seattle. It spiked in 2020 when he played 49% of their snaps on defense, but that number dropped to 30% in 2021.

2018: DT Taven Bryan - Jacksonville Jaguars

Bryan has been a rotational piece since being drafted by the Jaguars. He only played 31% of snaps in 2021, which isn’t exactly what you’re looking for with the 29th pick.

2017: TE David Njoku - Cleveland Browns

Njoku has always been looked at for his potential. He’s a really solid athlete who just needed to put it all together, but that hasn’t happened yet. In five years, he’s put together a decent career.

2016: DT Robert Nkemdiche - Arizona Cardinals

Dolphins fans may remember Nkemdiche as he spent some time with Miami in 2019. During this past season with Seattle, he played over 16 defensive snaps for the first time since 2018.

2015: WR Phillip Dorsett - Indianapolis Colts

After struggling his first two years in Indianapolis, Dorsett was traded to the Patriots for Jacoby Brissett. Since then, he’s had stints with the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Texans mostly on practice squads.

2014: DT Dominique Easley - New England Patriots

Easley came into the NFL as a risk because of knee injuries in college, and that continued during his professional career. In his five seasons, he appeared in just 41 of 80 potential games.

2013: WR Cordarrelle Patterson - Minnesota Vikings

Patterson was a star return man from the day he entered the league, but he didn’t pop on offense until this past season, his first with the Atlanta Falcons.

2012: S Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings

Smith was the most successful of these picks. He’s played 10 seasons for the Vikings, making it to six Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro, and a Second-Team All-Pro.

2011: OT Gabe Carimi - Chicago Bears

After his rookie season was cut short after two weeks due to a knee injury, Carimi only played another year with the Bears before being traded for a sixth-round pick. He was out of the league after four seasons.

2010: CB Kyle Wilson - New York Jets

Wilson played five seasons in New York and one with New Orleans before calling it a career at 28.

