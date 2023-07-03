Every 2024 USC football commit from the month of June

USC’s month of June was transformative and significant. The Trojans did a lot of work on the trail and pushed their class all the way into the top five for the 2024 cycle.

USC football analyst Tim Prangley wrote:

“USC began June ranked in the upper 50s in the national team recruiting race with only three commitments. However, they had a record-breaking month, with 13 recruits committing to the Trojans and skyrocketing their On3 and 247 national recruiting rankings to No. 4 and No. 7, respectively. USC finished No. 7 last year, so their high recruiting rankings are not new. However, what has changed recently is their ability to recruit high-level talent in the trenches. Winning football starts up front, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Big Ten. Just ask Ohio State and Ryan Day what Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverine offensive line did to them the past two years.”

Let’s meet all the recruits USC gained in June of 2023, a month which could become one of the more significant periods in the Lincoln Riley era:

HAYDEN TRETER -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

JARVIS BOATWRIGHT -- SAFETY

ELIJAH NEWBY -- LINEBACKER

On June 8, Lincoln Riley’s emoji tweets exceeded #USC commitments by two. Now we’re all caught up after Elijah Newby and Walter Matthews committed. https://t.co/8gl9ljztG0 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 16, 2023

MANASSE ITETE -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Here's another one! 4-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete commits to USC, gives Trojans 5th pledge in 48 hourshttps://t.co/u9egfm3pwF — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) June 5, 2023

KAMERYN FOUNTAIN -- EDGE RUSHER

WALTER MATTHEWS -- TIGHT END

It is evident that USC has recruited an abundance of talent at the tight end position. https://t.co/ajwUJDt5o9 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 16, 2023

DAKODA FIELDS -- CORNERBACK

MARCELLES WILLIAMS -- CORNERBACK

It’s huge for #USC to win a recruitment for a 4-star Bosco player. It’s also #B1G to get even more help in the secondary. https://t.co/h6VPWwtXOg — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 18, 2023

JASON ZANDAMELA -- OFFENSIVE LINE

6-foot-3, 285-pound four-star Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International OL Jason Zandamela commits to #USC: https://t.co/JyPpR9Quu9 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) June 20, 2023

RYAN PELLUM -- WIDE RECEIVER

2024 four-star WR Ryan Pellum picks #USC over Oregon https://t.co/LlkKca5E9Y — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 26, 2023

MARQUIS GALLEGOS -- SAFETY

#USC and Lincoln Riley land a 14th commitment for the 2024 cycle, and #EmojiMath indicates a 15th Trojan is on the way. https://t.co/cGS4Nte6f4 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 27, 2023

MAKAI SAINA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

BREAKING: Arlington (Texas) four-star offensive lineman @MakaiSaina commits to #USC. Saina officially visited USC during the #Trojans Golden Hour weekend. He becomes commitment No. 2 today for the Trojans following Marquis Gallegos announcement two hours ago. pic.twitter.com/YIDCkmQKie — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 28, 2023

BRAYLON CONLEY -- SAFETY

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Braylon Conley has Committed to USC! The 6’0 178 S from Humble, TX chose the Trojans over Arkansas, Utah, & Texas “Like they say, this is the place to be. We’re about to do big things and shock the world.”https://t.co/nosVJydd09 pic.twitter.com/HFornf2Jqo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

