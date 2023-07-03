Every 2024 USC football commit from the month of June

Matt Zemek
USC’s month of June was transformative and significant. The Trojans did a lot of work on the trail and pushed their class all the way into the top five for the 2024 cycle.

USC football analyst Tim Prangley wrote:

“USC began June ranked in the upper 50s in the national team recruiting race with only three commitments. However, they had a record-breaking month, with 13 recruits committing to the Trojans and skyrocketing their On3 and 247 national recruiting rankings to No. 4 and No. 7, respectively. USC finished No. 7 last year, so their high recruiting rankings are not new. However, what has changed recently is their ability to recruit high-level talent in the trenches. Winning football starts up front, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Big Ten. Just ask Ohio State and Ryan Day what Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverine offensive line did to them the past two years.”

Let’s meet all the recruits USC gained in June of 2023, a month which could become one of the more significant periods in the Lincoln Riley era:

HAYDEN TRETER -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

JARVIS BOATWRIGHT -- SAFETY

ELIJAH NEWBY -- LINEBACKER

MANASSE ITETE -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

KAMERYN FOUNTAIN -- EDGE RUSHER

WALTER MATTHEWS -- TIGHT END

DAKODA FIELDS -- CORNERBACK

MARCELLES WILLIAMS -- CORNERBACK

JASON ZANDAMELA -- OFFENSIVE LINE

RYAN PELLUM -- WIDE RECEIVER

MARQUIS GALLEGOS -- SAFETY

MAKAI SAINA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

BRAYLON CONLEY -- SAFETY

