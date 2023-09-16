Every 2024 prospect visiting Memorial Stadium this weekend
Nebraska opens Memorial Stadium for the 2023 season when the Huskers welcome Northern Illinois to town. The first home game of the year will see the Cornhuskers host multiple recruits and committed athletes to campus for a visit.
Four-star tight end Carter Nelson will lead the group. Nelson is currently ranked as the top commit in Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class. The top target that will be visiting will be safety Caleb Benning. Benning is a three-star safety out of Omaha Westside.
His father is former Nebraska running back Damon Benning. The I-back played for the Cornhuskers from 1993-96, running for 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games.
Find a list of every 2024 visitor below.
Carter Nelson
— Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) June 28, 2023
Daniel Kaelin
Go Big Red 🎈#Committed @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1HIou4CqJJ
— Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) May 20, 2023
Carlon Jones
CARLON JONES HAS COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA. 🌽🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/sYoenaY5Tb
— Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) June 29, 2023
Gibson Pyle
I’m HOME!#commited #GBR 🌽 🏈 ☠️ #Huskers #24OURS @CoachMattRhule @DonovanRaiola @HuskersCJC @Omeezi_ @KLEINCAINFB @COACHJCLANCY #txhsfb #CO2024 pic.twitter.com/XaPt8Q89YI
— Gibson Pyle (@PyleGibson) April 1, 2023
Caleb Benning
— caleb (@CalebBenning1) September 15, 2023
Ashton Murphy
New Diamond on the Rough post about Ashton Murphy, commit to Nebraska! Go check it out @ https://t.co/QU46oS6Dbb pic.twitter.com/yFSST7kpWT
— Gridiron Football® (@GridironFootbal) September 14, 2023
Donovan Jones
Lets work! #GameDay pic.twitter.com/Qijiwscler
— Donovan Jones (@D1onovan4) September 8, 2023
Jake Peters
Committed!🔴⚪️#GBR@CoachMattRhule @DonovanRaiola @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/Qzu8Zbe5nM
— Jake Peters (@Jake_Peters23) June 18, 2023
Kamdyn Koch
Game day #GBR #24ours🌽 pic.twitter.com/Zm3RHAPLnh
— Kamdyn Koch (@KamdynKoch4) September 14, 2023
Anthony Rezac
Thank you @s_kwilli32 pic.twitter.com/VgtbnsqGCC
— Anthony Rezac (@rezac_anthony) September 12, 2023
Brandon Baker
Sept. 16 #GBR pic.twitter.com/b7R11SSweG
— Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) September 10, 2023
Dae'Vonn Hall
BREAKING: Class of 2024 WRs Dae’vonn Hall & Isaiah McMorris have Committed to Nebraska!
The Bellevue West WRs join their HS QB, Daniel Kaelin, who is also committed to the Cornhuskers 🌽https://t.co/p5x3XLKMzb pic.twitter.com/VgPtdW2HxM
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2023
Isaiah McMorris
🚨BREAKING🚨 2024 WR Isaiah McMorris has committed to Nebraska🌽
Read: https://t.co/JAQ2bpEMKQ pic.twitter.com/dibZkMX2q3
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 23, 2023
