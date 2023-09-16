Advertisement

Every 2024 prospect visiting Memorial Stadium this weekend

Evan Bredeson
·2 min read

Nebraska opens Memorial Stadium for the 2023 season when the Huskers welcome Northern Illinois to town. The first home game of the year will see the Cornhuskers host multiple recruits and committed athletes to campus for a visit.

Four-star tight end Carter Nelson will lead the group. Nelson is currently ranked as the top commit in Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class. The top target that will be visiting will be safety Caleb Benning. Benning is a three-star safety out of Omaha Westside.

His father is former Nebraska running back Damon Benning. The I-back played for the Cornhuskers from 1993-96, running for 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games.

Find a list of every 2024 visitor below.

