Every 2024 prospect visiting Memorial Stadium this weekend

Nebraska opens Memorial Stadium for the 2023 season when the Huskers welcome Northern Illinois to town. The first home game of the year will see the Cornhuskers host multiple recruits and committed athletes to campus for a visit.

Four-star tight end Carter Nelson will lead the group. Nelson is currently ranked as the top commit in Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class. The top target that will be visiting will be safety Caleb Benning. Benning is a three-star safety out of Omaha Westside.

His father is former Nebraska running back Damon Benning. The I-back played for the Cornhuskers from 1993-96, running for 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games.

Find a list of every 2024 visitor below.

Carter Nelson

Carter Nelson Stories

Daniel Kaelin

Daniel Kaelin Stories

Carlon Jones

CARLON JONES HAS COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA. 🌽🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/sYoenaY5Tb — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) June 29, 2023

Carlon Jones Stories

Gibson Pyle

Gibson Pyle Stories

Caleb Benning

Caleb Benning Stories

Ashton Murphy

New Diamond on the Rough post about Ashton Murphy, commit to Nebraska! Go check it out @ https://t.co/QU46oS6Dbb pic.twitter.com/yFSST7kpWT — Gridiron Football® (@GridironFootbal) September 14, 2023

Ashton Murphy Stories

Donovan Jones

Donovan Jones Stories

Jake Peters

Jake Peters Stories

Kamdyn Koch

Kamdyn Koch Stories

Anthony Rezac

Anthony Rezac Stories

Brandon Baker

Brandon Baker Stories

Dae'Vonn Hall

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WRs Dae’vonn Hall & Isaiah McMorris have Committed to Nebraska! The Bellevue West WRs join their HS QB, Daniel Kaelin, who is also committed to the Cornhuskers 🌽https://t.co/p5x3XLKMzb pic.twitter.com/VgPtdW2HxM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2023

Dae’Vonn Hall Stories

Isaiah McMorris

🚨BREAKING🚨 2024 WR Isaiah McMorris has committed to Nebraska🌽 Read: https://t.co/JAQ2bpEMKQ pic.twitter.com/dibZkMX2q3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 23, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire