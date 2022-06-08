Every 2023 in-state prospect the CU Buffs have offered so far

Jack Carlough
·3 min read
In this article:
Owning your own home state in terms of recruiting is incredibly important for building a respected college football program. Especially with the Buffaloes being the only Power 5 program in Colorado, this expectation should be a priority for Karl Dorrell and his staff.

Not to mention, it’s easier to visit in-state recruits and, conversely, it’s easier for them to attend games and take official visits.

The Buffs had 34 in-state players on their roster last season and have two players on their 2022 signing day class from Colorado. As of June 8, they’ve offered 12 Centennial State prep stars from the class of 2023.

Here are all 12 of those players:

Ismael Cisse — WR, Cherry Creek

Silas Evans — WR, George Washington

Andrew Metzger — TE, Regis Jesuit (Committed)

Ethan Thomason — OT, Rocky Mountain

Zachary Henning — OT, Grandview

Brayden Dorman — QB, Vista Ridge (Committed to Arizona)

Joshua Bates — OL. Durango (Committed to Oklahoma)

Hank Zilinskas — OL, Cherry Creek

Hayden Moore — LB, Regis Jesuit

Logan Brantley — LB, Cherry Creek

Blake Purchase — Edge, Cherry Creek

Chase Brackney — Edge, Cherry Creek (Committed to Iowa)

