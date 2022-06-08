Every 2023 in-state prospect the CU Buffs have offered so far
Owning your own home state in terms of recruiting is incredibly important for building a respected college football program. Especially with the Buffaloes being the only Power 5 program in Colorado, this expectation should be a priority for Karl Dorrell and his staff.
Not to mention, it’s easier to visit in-state recruits and, conversely, it’s easier for them to attend games and take official visits.
The Buffs had 34 in-state players on their roster last season and have two players on their 2022 signing day class from Colorado. As of June 8, they’ve offered 12 Centennial State prep stars from the class of 2023.
Here are all 12 of those players:
Ismael Cisse — WR, Cherry Creek
— 𝕀𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕖𝕝“𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒌𝒖𝒎”𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕖 ✞ (@IsmaelCisse_) May 22, 2022
Silas Evans — WR, George Washington
Blessed to receive my third offer from @CUBuffsFootball‼️ Thank you @k_dorrell sko buffs 🦬 @CWildSports @coach_askew pic.twitter.com/qX9RQu8879
— Silas Evans III (@SilasEvans_3) May 26, 2022
Andrew Metzger — TE, Regis Jesuit (Committed)
100% Committed to The University of Colorado!!Thank you to the entire staff for trusting in me!! Can’t wait to get started! Sko Buffs!!🦬 @CUBuffsFootball @k_dorrell @CoachCPatt @Coach_Sanford2 pic.twitter.com/a3ZMFmbOjn
— Andrew Metzger (@AndrewMetzger87) April 14, 2022
Ethan Thomason — OT, Rocky Mountain
Thankful for every school and coach who has recruited me. Final 8! pic.twitter.com/Kxt2khhk6j
— Ethan Thomason (@EthanThomason77) May 18, 2022
Zachary Henning — OT, Grandview
Had a great time up @CUBuffsFootball thank you for the hospitality. @KyleDeVan68 @k_dorrell @GHSWolvesFB @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/ZEekF6lpox
— Zachary Henning (@ZacharyHenning9) January 31, 2022
Brayden Dorman — QB, Vista Ridge (Committed to Arizona)
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB Brayden Dorman has committed to @ArizonaFBall 🔥@brayden_dorman is the No. 1 QB out of the state of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ZRsmqExTwI
— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 23, 2022
Joshua Bates — OL. Durango (Committed to Oklahoma)
Led by @JoshuaBates64 , the Demons start a new campaign and will make a lot of noise in Colorado this fall. Get Ready!! @ZachHaber @TagertBardin @TyHarms8 @JJHoerl4 @DjHarri74606460 @folk_aj @jacob_neubert21 @Gradkhill @CullyFeeney @jackson21538137 @ese_juniorrrr @brettchamer pic.twitter.com/rCSQtJcmS6
— DurangoDemonFootball (@FootballDurango) June 7, 2022
Hank Zilinskas — OL, Cherry Creek
Looking forward to my official visit! #SkoBuffs @k_dorrell @Coach_Sanford2 @KyleDeVan68 @coachmarksmith @cdorrell18 @emilygiusti @CCNextLevelFB @EliteSpeedSp pic.twitter.com/xJjgdFuP3C
— Hank Zilinskas (@HankZilinskas) May 13, 2022
Hayden Moore — LB, Regis Jesuit
After an awesome visit and a great conversation with @k_dorrell and @coachmarksmith I am thankful to receive an offer from the University of Colorado. I enjoyed watching spring practice! @djbryant13 @CUBuffsFootball @CoachFilleman @RJHSFootball @emilygiusti @bangulo pic.twitter.com/hr8dryoj1d
— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) March 31, 2022
Logan Brantley — LB, Cherry Creek
Thank you @CUBuffsFootball for having me last week! 🦬 @CCNextLevelFB pic.twitter.com/V3KjeQKYlU
— Logan Brantley 🥷🏽 (@LoganBrantley4) April 18, 2022
Blake Purchase — Edge, Cherry Creek
Back in Boulder today!!🦬 pic.twitter.com/DYfZmI3ml5
— Blake Purchase🃏 (@BlakePurchase) November 20, 2021
Chase Brackney — Edge, Cherry Creek (Committed to Iowa)
100% COMMITTED!!! 🟡⚫️ @HawkeyeFootball @CCNextLevelFB @CoachK_Bell @TylerBarnesIOWA pic.twitter.com/JX8F5D0S04
— Chase Brackney (@ChaseBrackney2) February 15, 2022
