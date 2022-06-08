Every 2023 in-state prospect the CU Buffs have offered so far

Owning your own home state in terms of recruiting is incredibly important for building a respected college football program. Especially with the Buffaloes being the only Power 5 program in Colorado, this expectation should be a priority for Karl Dorrell and his staff.

Not to mention, it’s easier to visit in-state recruits and, conversely, it’s easier for them to attend games and take official visits.

The Buffs had 34 in-state players on their roster last season and have two players on their 2022 signing day class from Colorado. As of June 8, they’ve offered 12 Centennial State prep stars from the class of 2023.

Here are all 12 of those players:

Ismael Cisse — WR, Cherry Creek

Silas Evans — WR, George Washington

Andrew Metzger — TE, Regis Jesuit (Committed)

100% Committed to The University of Colorado!!Thank you to the entire staff for trusting in me!! Can’t wait to get started! Sko Buffs!!🦬 @CUBuffsFootball @k_dorrell @CoachCPatt @Coach_Sanford2 pic.twitter.com/a3ZMFmbOjn — Andrew Metzger (@AndrewMetzger87) April 14, 2022

Ethan Thomason — OT, Rocky Mountain

Story continues

Thankful for every school and coach who has recruited me. Final 8! pic.twitter.com/Kxt2khhk6j — Ethan Thomason (@EthanThomason77) May 18, 2022

Zachary Henning — OT, Grandview

Brayden Dorman — QB, Vista Ridge (Committed to Arizona)

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB Brayden Dorman has committed to @ArizonaFBall 🔥@brayden_dorman is the No. 1 QB out of the state of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ZRsmqExTwI — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 23, 2022

Joshua Bates — OL. Durango (Committed to Oklahoma)

Hank Zilinskas — OL, Cherry Creek

Hayden Moore — LB, Regis Jesuit

Logan Brantley — LB, Cherry Creek

Blake Purchase — Edge, Cherry Creek

Chase Brackney — Edge, Cherry Creek (Committed to Iowa)

1

1