Every 2023 offensive lineman Colorado football has offered

Winning the trenches is something Colorado absolutely has to improve upon next season. The Buffs’ offensive line struggled immensely in 2021 and even prompted a coaching change.

Now with Kyle DeVan leading the big men up front, there is some hope that CU can turn things around. Alabama transfer Tommy Brown recently joined the herd, and I have high expectations for incoming freshman Travis Gray out of Aurora.

DeVan and Karl Dorrell have now begun shifting their recruiting attention towards the 2023 class. Through March 2, the Buffs have offered nine 2023 offensive linemen (one of which committed elsewhere) according to 247Sports.

Let’s take a closer look at who may be suiting up in the trenches for Colorado in the near future.

Note: All offers are current through March 2 and courtesy of 247Sports.

Markis Deal

Naaman Forest (@Naaman_Football) in busy early after this long completion. Markis Deal (@MarkisDeal11) with a good block out at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/eowhvBIv2l — Andrew Hattersley (@AndrewHatts) October 15, 2021

6-foot-4, 290 pounds

Four-star prospect

Garland, TX

35 other offers

Joshua Bates (Committed to Oklahoma on 8/13/21)

6-foot-3, 280 pounds

Three-star prospect

Durango, CO

Riley Van Poppel

6-foot-4, 270 pounds

Three-star prospect

Argyle, TX

13 other offers

Landen Hatchett

Ferndale (Wash.) OL Landen Hatchett showed why he's among the top center prospects out West at the @giant_skillz National Showcase and is set for a busy spring with visits locked in with #TAMU #UCLA and #USChttps://t.co/SvDGp9ZkyZ pic.twitter.com/CEbz5O6MYq — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 22, 2022

6-foot-3, 285 pounds

Three-star prospect

Ferndale, WA

13 other offers

James Durand

6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Three-star prospect

Chandler, AZ

8 other offers

Tyrone McDuffie

6-foot-4, 280 pounds

No rating available

El Paso, TX

5 other offers

Trovon Baugh

After a great conversation with @KyleDeVan68 I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Colorado @KyleWSteinhoff @CUBuffsFootball @Pace_FB pic.twitter.com/2RdAYsPhqC — Trovon Baugh (@BaughTrovon) February 24, 2022

6-foot-4, 315 pounds

No rating available

Atlanta, GA

22 other offers

Zak Yamauchi

6-foot-5, 280 pounds

No rating available

Las Vegas, NV

6 other offers

Robert Grigsby

6-foot-4, 302 pounds

No rating available

Kennesaw, GA

15 other offers

