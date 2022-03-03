Every 2023 offensive lineman Colorado football has offered

Winning the trenches is something Colorado absolutely has to improve upon next season. The Buffs’ offensive line struggled immensely in 2021 and even prompted a coaching change.

Now with Kyle DeVan leading the big men up front, there is some hope that CU can turn things around. Alabama transfer Tommy Brown recently joined the herd, and I have high expectations for incoming freshman Travis Gray out of Aurora.

DeVan and Karl Dorrell have now begun shifting their recruiting attention towards the 2023 class. Through March 2, the Buffs have offered nine 2023 offensive linemen (one of which committed elsewhere) according to 247Sports.

Let’s take a closer look at who may be suiting up in the trenches for Colorado in the near future.

Note: All offers are current through March 2 and courtesy of 247Sports.

Markis Deal

  • 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

  • Four-star prospect

  • Garland, TX

  • 35 other offers

Joshua Bates (Committed to Oklahoma on 8/13/21)

  • 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

  • Three-star prospect

  • Durango, CO

Riley Van Poppel

  • 6-foot-4, 270 pounds

  • Three-star prospect

  • Argyle, TX

  • 13 other offers

Landen Hatchett

  • 6-foot-3, 285 pounds

  • Three-star prospect

  • Ferndale, WA

  • 13 other offers

James Durand

  • 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

  • Three-star prospect

  • Chandler, AZ

  • 8 other offers

Tyrone McDuffie

  • 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

  • No rating available

  • El Paso, TX

  • 5 other offers

Trovon Baugh

  • 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

  • No rating available

  • Atlanta, GA

  • 22 other offers

Zak Yamauchi

  • 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

  • No rating available

  • Las Vegas, NV

  • 6 other offers

Robert Grigsby

  • 6-foot-4, 302 pounds

  • No rating available

  • Kennesaw, GA

  • 15 other offers

