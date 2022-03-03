Every 2023 offensive lineman Colorado football has offered
Winning the trenches is something Colorado absolutely has to improve upon next season. The Buffs’ offensive line struggled immensely in 2021 and even prompted a coaching change.
Now with Kyle DeVan leading the big men up front, there is some hope that CU can turn things around. Alabama transfer Tommy Brown recently joined the herd, and I have high expectations for incoming freshman Travis Gray out of Aurora.
DeVan and Karl Dorrell have now begun shifting their recruiting attention towards the 2023 class. Through March 2, the Buffs have offered nine 2023 offensive linemen (one of which committed elsewhere) according to 247Sports.
Let’s take a closer look at who may be suiting up in the trenches for Colorado in the near future.
Note: All offers are current through March 2 and courtesy of 247Sports.
Markis Deal
Naaman Forest (@Naaman_Football) in busy early after this long completion. Markis Deal (@MarkisDeal11) with a good block out at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/eowhvBIv2l
— Andrew Hattersley (@AndrewHatts) October 15, 2021
6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Four-star prospect
Garland, TX
35 other offers
Joshua Bates (Committed to Oklahoma on 8/13/21)
#DungeonFamily @OU_Football COMMIT @JoshuaBates64 is Different! I love guys who play mean! 14hr round trip for weekend of work @SixZeroAcademy is why JB is going #BoomerSooner! @OU_CoachB is getting a monster! @JB6303 @bangulo pic.twitter.com/cNbin6LyNv
— Coach Matt McChesney (@SixZeroAcademy) February 27, 2022
6-foot-3, 280 pounds
Three-star prospect
Durango, CO
Riley Van Poppel
This Week in #TXHSFB #Recruiting presented by @Chicken_Express
Recruit of the Wk: @DJ2g23
Commit of the Wk: @CobeRobb
Prospects on the Rise: @mikehawkinsj @KysonBrown11@PorterJadon @davonmitchell82 @ZRobinson15 @Riley_VanPoppel @kylansalter @J_13Joneshttps://t.co/uJYUG1BnFA pic.twitter.com/dZl0wuoRmt
— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) March 3, 2022
6-foot-4, 270 pounds
Three-star prospect
Argyle, TX
13 other offers
Landen Hatchett
Ferndale (Wash.) OL Landen Hatchett showed why he's among the top center prospects out West at the @giant_skillz National Showcase and is set for a busy spring with visits locked in with #TAMU #UCLA and #USChttps://t.co/SvDGp9ZkyZ pic.twitter.com/CEbz5O6MYq
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 22, 2022
6-foot-3, 285 pounds
Three-star prospect
Ferndale, WA
13 other offers
James Durand
Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 2023 offensive lineman James Durand looking for academic and athletic fit https://t.co/m6U3N37RRa @JamesDurand17 @bashagridiron @bangulo pic.twitter.com/e4n0SuyOtb
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 15, 2022
6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Three-star prospect
Chandler, AZ
8 other offers
Tyrone McDuffie
6-foot-4, 280 pounds
No rating available
El Paso, TX
5 other offers
Trovon Baugh
After a great conversation with @KyleDeVan68 I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Colorado @KyleWSteinhoff @CUBuffsFootball @Pace_FB pic.twitter.com/2RdAYsPhqC
— Trovon Baugh (@BaughTrovon) February 24, 2022
6-foot-4, 315 pounds
No rating available
Atlanta, GA
22 other offers
Zak Yamauchi
🚨C/O 23’ Zak Yamauchi @ZakYamauchi • 6’4 275pounds 3⭐️ OL out of Bishop Gorman HS, Next Level Speed and Agility. @xixnyne @Brodie07Perry @CFBSavage @akili_smith #D1Factory pic.twitter.com/Yglw0MEjOM
— D1 Factory (@D1Factory) December 11, 2021
6-foot-5, 280 pounds
No rating available
Las Vegas, NV
6 other offers
Robert Grigsby
#AGTG … blessed to receive an offer to the University of Colorado!! 🦬 #GoBuffs #CUlture @KyleWSteinhoff @KyleDeVan68 @NCTouchdownClub @NCHSrecruit @northcobbOLine @NCWarriorsFB @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/WfuNpbv6mu
— 🐻 (@RobertGrigsby_) February 23, 2022
6-foot-4, 302 pounds
No rating available
Kennesaw, GA
15 other offers
