Every 2023 Cardinals opponent preview show

In the offseason, I recorded an opponent preview show on the podcast for every one of the Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 opponents.

If you have not yet subscribed to the show (you should) and didn’t hear those episodes with the managing editors or writers for each of the Cardinals’ opponent NFL Wire sites, you can catch them all below.

Week 1: Washington Commanders

Commanders Wire managing editor Bryan Manning joined me.

Week 2: New York Giants

Giants Wire contributing writer John Fennelly joined me.

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Wire managing editor KD Drummond joined me on the show.

Weeks 4, 15: San Francisco 49ers

Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson joined me on the show.

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Wire contributing writer Greg Wilson was my guest on the show.

Weeks 6, 12: Los Angeles Rams

Rams Wire managing editor Cam DaSilva joined me.

Weeks 7, 18: Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Wire managing editor Tim Weaver comes on the show.

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Wire managing editor Kevin Ostreicher joins me on this episode.

Week 9: Cleveland Browns

Browns Wire managing editor Cory Kinan is my guest in this show.

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Wire managing editor Matt Urben is my guest in this preview show.

Week 11: Houston Texans

Texans Wire managing editor Mark Lane joined me on the show again.

Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Wire managing editor Curt Popejoy was my guest in this edition of the show.

Week 16: Chicago Bears

Bears Wire managing editor (and my boss as the senior editor for the NFL Wire sites) Alyssa Barbieri joined me on the show.

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby was my guest for this episode.

