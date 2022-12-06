Here is every 2022 Big Ten bowl game

Bowl season is officially upon us, and the Big Ten conference will once again be well-represented throughout different matchups.

Wisconsin is headed to Phoenix, Arizona to take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Who will be available for the two teams is just the first of many questions surrounding the matchup.

For starters, both the Badgers and the Cowboys have had their starting quarterbacks enter the transfer portal this week. It’s anybody’s guess who will be under center on December 27 in The Grand Canyon State.

In total, there are nine Big Ten bowl games. Here are all of them:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Matchup | Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers hold up the Dukes Cooler after beating Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Matchup | Maryland vs. NC State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup | Iowa vs. Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup | Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jaylan Franklin (81) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup | Purdue vs. LSU

Rose Bowl Game

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Matchup | Penn State vs. Utah

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP No. 1 vs. CFP No. 4

Bowl Matchup | Georgia vs. Ohio State

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Jul 19, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; ÊMichigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP No. 2 vs. CFP No. 3

Bowl Matchup | Michigan vs. TCU

