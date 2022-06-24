Every 2022 ACC/Big Ten challenge matchup

The Big Ten and the ACC will go head to head this November for the Commissioner’s Cup.

Earlier today, the conferences announced each matchup in a challenge that’s headlined by 13 squads that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Going by ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, there are six ranked teams currently part of the challenge.

The games will take place during the final week of November, with all games available on the ESPN family of networks.

The Big Ten is coming off of an 8-6 win in the 2021 challenge, and the Badgers were able to defeat Georgia Tech on the road to help the conference last season.

Here is a complete look at the 2022 matchups:

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Feb 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket as Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

When: Monday, November 28

Pitt at Northwestern

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, drives to the basket past Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

When: Tuesday, November 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Dec 20, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood (standing) reacts during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday, November 29

Maryland at Louisville

Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) celebrates with guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday, November 29

Penn State at Clemson

Penn State’s Dallion Johnson (23) shoots against Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

When: Tuesday, November 29

Virginia at Michigan

Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett calls out instructions during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-61. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday, November 29

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Mar 20, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives to the basket against I11 during the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday, November 29

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Jan 6, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) works the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Jahcobi Neath (0) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday, November 29

Ohio State at Duke

Jan 16, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann directs his team during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday, November 30

Purdue at Florida State

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

When: Wednesday, November 30

Rutgers at Miami

Jan 15, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell coaches during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday, November 30

North Carolina at Indiana

Feb 8, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers legendary coach Bob Knight with Mike Woodson during a halftime tribute to former IU players and Coach Knight at halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday, November 30

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey reacts from the sideline against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday, November 30

Boston College at Nebraska

Jan 27, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) drives against Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday, November 30

