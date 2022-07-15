Every 1,000-yard rushing season for Florida football dating to 1975
Florida football has earned renown over the years as a quarterback school after Steve Spurrier, who won the first Heisman Trophy for the Gators playing under center, brought the fun-and-gun offense to Gainesville and brought the program to national prominence.
Often overlooked amid all that gunslinging are the running backs, who have been the backbone of many successful seasons for the Orange and Blue.
In fact, before the Head Ball Coach roamed the sidelines of the Swamp, the Gators had been a powerhouse at the offensive back position during the prior decade, bowling over opponents on the legs of memorable names who also made their marks in the NFL, including Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Neal Anderson.
College Football Reference’s stats go back only to 1956 for Florida, which marks the end point of the search for these names. Below, you can find the 11 Gators who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards as far back as 1975.
Kelvin Taylor (2015)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Rush Yards: 1,035
Mike Gillislee (2012)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Rush Yards: 1,152
Ciatrick Fason (2004)
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Rush Yards: 1,267
Earnest Graham (2002)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Rush Yards: 1,085
Fred Taylor (1997)
Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
Rush Yards: 1,292
Errict Rhett (1993)
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
Rush Yards: 1,289
Errict Rhett (1991)
Scott Halleran/Allsport
Rush Yards: 1,109
Emmitt Smith (1989)
Allen Dean Steele/Getty Images
Rush Yards: 1,599
Emmitt Smith (1987)
Allen Dean Steele /Allsport
Rush Yards: 1,341
Neal Anderson (1985)
AP Photo
Rush Yards: 1,034
Jimmy DuBose (1975)
AP Photo/Bill Hudson
Rush Yards: 1,402
