Every 1,000-yard rushing season for Florida football dating to 1975

Florida football has earned renown over the years as a quarterback school after Steve Spurrier, who won the first Heisman Trophy for the Gators playing under center, brought the fun-and-gun offense to Gainesville and brought the program to national prominence.

Often overlooked amid all that gunslinging are the running backs, who have been the backbone of many successful seasons for the Orange and Blue.

In fact, before the Head Ball Coach roamed the sidelines of the Swamp, the Gators had been a powerhouse at the offensive back position during the prior decade, bowling over opponents on the legs of memorable names who also made their marks in the NFL, including Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Neal Anderson.

College Football Reference’s stats go back only to 1956 for Florida, which marks the end point of the search for these names. Below, you can find the 11 Gators who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards as far back as 1975.

Kelvin Taylor (2015)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rush Yards: 1,035

Mike Gillislee (2012)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rush Yards: 1,152

Ciatrick Fason (2004)

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Rush Yards: 1,267

Earnest Graham (2002)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rush Yards: 1,085

Fred Taylor (1997)

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT

Rush Yards: 1,292

Errict Rhett (1993)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Rush Yards: 1,289

Errict Rhett (1991)

Scott Halleran/Allsport

Rush Yards: 1,109

Emmitt Smith (1989)

Allen Dean Steele/Getty Images

Rush Yards: 1,599

Emmitt Smith (1987)

Allen Dean Steele /Allsport

Rush Yards: 1,341

Neal Anderson (1985)

AP Photo

Rush Yards: 1,034

Jimmy DuBose (1975)

AP Photo/Bill Hudson

Rush Yards: 1,402

