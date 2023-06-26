Every 1,000-yard rusher in New Orleans Saints history

The New Orleans Saints have had 13 seasons in team history where a rusher eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yards threshold. Running back Deuce McAllister has the most such seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards four times in five seasons between 2002 to 2006.

Mark Ingram II was the last Saints rusher to achieve this feat in 2017. The Saints splitting the carries in the backfield has made it more difficult to accomplish in recent years.

Jamaal Williams has the best chance to break the drought. With a potential Alvin Kamara suspension on the table, Williams will likely lead the team in carries at times this season. If he succeeds, Williams would be the eighth rusher to cross century mark in Saints history. Here’s the full list so far:

Chuck Muncie

1979: 1,198 yards

George Rogers

1981: 1,674 yards

1983: 1,144 yards

Rueben Mayes

1986: 1,353 yards

Dalton Hilliard

1989: 1,262 yards

Ricky Williams

2000: 1,000 yards

2001: 1,353 yards

Deuce McAllister

2002: 1,388 yards

2003: 1,674 yards

2004: 1,074 yards

2006: 1,057 yards

Mark Ingram II

2016: 1,043 yards

2017: 1,124 yards

