Every 1,000-yard rusher in New Orleans Saints history
The New Orleans Saints have had 13 seasons in team history where a rusher eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yards threshold. Running back Deuce McAllister has the most such seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards four times in five seasons between 2002 to 2006.
Mark Ingram II was the last Saints rusher to achieve this feat in 2017. The Saints splitting the carries in the backfield has made it more difficult to accomplish in recent years.
Jamaal Williams has the best chance to break the drought. With a potential Alvin Kamara suspension on the table, Williams will likely lead the team in carries at times this season. If he succeeds, Williams would be the eighth rusher to cross century mark in Saints history. Here’s the full list so far:
Chuck Muncie
1979: 1,198 yards
George Rogers
1981: 1,674 yards
1983: 1,144 yards
Rueben Mayes
1986: 1,353 yards
Dalton Hilliard
1989: 1,262 yards
Ricky Williams
2000: 1,000 yards
2001: 1,353 yards
Deuce McAllister
2002: 1,388 yards
2003: 1,674 yards
2004: 1,074 yards
2006: 1,057 yards
Mark Ingram II
2016: 1,043 yards
2017: 1,124 yards