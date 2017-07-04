Everton's Lennon returns to pre-season training

(Reuters) - Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon has returned to action in pre-season training after missing the latter stages of the last campaign to recover from a stress-related illness.

Lennon, 30, last played for the Premier League club in February and Everton released a statement supporting the player and saying he was receive care and treatment for the illness.[nL4N1I51FL]

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger received widespread support from players, pundits and fans all around the world and was expected to make a full recovery.

Lennon was pictured training with his team mates as they begin preparations for their first pre-season match against Gor Mahia FC on July 13.

