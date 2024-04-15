Everton's appeal against Premier League points deduction to be fast-tracked

Everton fans have protested after being hit with two points deductions by the Premier League this season (Paul ELLIS)

The Premier League said on Monday a speeded-up, "expedited" process will be put in place after Everton appealed against a two-point penalty imposed on the club for breaching financial regulations.

Everton admitted breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for permitted losses by £16.6 million ($20.7 million) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season.

The two-point punishment followed a previous six-point penalty imposed for the three-year period to 2021/22, reduced from 10 on appeal.

PSR rules permit clubs to lose £105 million over a rolling three-year period.

Everton, who have been present in the English top flight since the 1954/55 season, are 16th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone with seven games to play, after losing eight points in total.

Nottingham Forest, just above the drop zone, last month lodged an appeal against a four-point deduction.

There have been fears any appeals may not be resolved until after the final day of the Premier League season on May 19.

"An appeal board has been appointed to hear the case after the club lodged the appeal to the chair of the judicial panel today (Monday)," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The case will be heard on an expedited basis, in accordance with the League's standard directions.

"For clarity and certainty for all clubs and fans, the Premier League will be seeking to have the appeal resolved urgently with the outcome confirmed in advance of Sunday 19 May, the last day of this season."

Everton are in action at mid-table Chelsea later on Monday.

