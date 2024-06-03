'Everton won't be bullied' - so what next after 777 deal expires?

[Getty Images]

It's around nine months that 777 Partners have been around Everton.

Some fans are asking why their attempted takeover has dragged on so long but the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test doesn't have a timeframe on it. Also, Farhad Moshiri gave them this amount of time.

It doesn't mean though the situation is grim. It also doesn't mean there wasn't a plan B or C in place. That's now the direction the club will go in.

Reaction has been positive in a strange way even though it leaves more questions. I know a lot of fans didn't take to 777. It's important to say though they have invested in the club. They provided loans of around £200m to Everton. There will still be a working relationship now.

I think fans are wanting a situation now where relatively quickly someone else comes forward. I think what everyone needs to realise now is talks can now take place. There are other groups who have made unsolicited approaches but before this deadline, they could not be advanced. Now those talks can continue in more detail. Moshiri will be doing that. Then we may get another Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

You look at what Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell have to do, both have been working to boost a small squad. New deals have been offered to Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Idrissa Gueye. You don't really know how much money you'll have to play with and I can't see a takeover being resolved in this transfer window.

One thing though is Everton won't be bullied. There won't be a fire sale. They worked incredibly hard to bring the wage bill down and outgoings down. Like the majority of clubs, if a huge offer comes in for a player and a player wants to leave, they'll probably have to take it. But there won't be a fire sale at Everton.

Listen to Giulia speak about the situation on BBC Radio Merseyside here