Everton Women 1-1 Arsenal Women: Late Issy Hobson equaliser dents Gunners' title hopes
Issy Hobson's late equaliser for Everton dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Women's Super League title hopes.
The 16-year-old substitute headed in after 95 minutes to draw Everton level following Alessia Russo's opener.
Arsenal wasted several good chances, while Everton's Karen Holmgaard hit the crossbar with an early header.
Jonas Eidevall's side are five points behind leaders Manchester City with two games to play, while City have a game in hand.
More to follow.