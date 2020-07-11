Everton-Wolverhampton Preview

Unlucky or unraveling?

Looking to reclaim sixth in the table as well as revive their flagging Champions League hopes, Wolverhampton attempt to get back on track Sunday when they host Everton at Molineux.

Wolves (13-13-8) still have everything to play for - a victory would vault them back over Sheffield United into sixth and keep them no worse than six points behind Manchester United. With fifth place offering potential entry into the Champions League qualifying rounds pending the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on Manchester City's appeal of their two-year ban issued by UEFA, this could be Wolves' last domestic stand for that path since they are still in the Europa League knockout rounds.

After a chastening 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on July 4, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were consigned to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane by Sheffield United on a stoppage-time header by John Egan. Wolves have lacked their season-long sharpness in the final third in these two defeats, putting just one shot on target in each contest, but back Matt Doherty is looking for his side to regroup.

"It's pretty disappointing. That's two losses in a row so it's kind of derailed us a little bit," he told Wolves' official website. "It's difficult right now, but we're just going to somehow get back on the winning train, try to put the losses behind us and finish as strongly as we can.

"We've got four left now and obviously it's going to be difficult from here on in. We're going to have to be almost faultless to have a real chance (at the top four)."

Winger Adama Traore appears to be a match-time decision after separating his left shoulder for the fourth time this season in Wednesday's defeat. Despite the knock, he still logged 79 minutes.

Wolverhampton have not dropped back-to-back league matches at Molineux since falling to Liverpool and Crystal Palace during the holiday fixtures in 2018-19.

Everton (12-9-13) appear again resigned to the purgatory of a mid-table finish, entering this match 11th on 45 points as Carlo Ancelotti continues to build for the future following his midseason arrival. The Toffees have been mainly positive without kicking on in Project Restart with two wins and two draws in five matches and are coming off a 1-1 draw versus Southampton on Thursday.

Richarlison gave Everton a share of the spoils with a composed finish off a sublime cross from Lucas Digne right before halftime, but that was about the only thing that went right for Everton, who conceded in slapstick fashion and were fortunate to see James Ward-Prowse thump a penalty off the crossbar after being felled by Andre Gomes.

"We left too much space between the lines and we didn't defend well in the first half," Ancelotti told The Guardian. "We were lucky to draw the first half but the second half was much better."

With 12 goals in league play, Richarlison is one shy of matching his haul from last term. At the other end is 20-year-old Moise Kean, who has been reduced to a reserve role and looking to end a drought that dates to his only Premier League goal versus Newcastle United in January.

"I think Richarlison is a fantastic player," Ancelotti told the club's official website. "He is still young, but he has a lot of quality, a lot of character. He is really cold in front of goal.

"We are really happy to have this type of striker. He is really calm when he gets an opportunity.

"I think he is going to improve. With experience, with more knowledge he can improve his qualities. He is a complete striker - comfortable in the box, outside the box, on the counter-attack."

Richarlison has a pair of braces in three matchups with Wolves, notching one in the reverse fixture that resulted in a 3-2 Everton win at Goodison Park. That contest was a ragged affair with three goals in the first 12 minutes, and Raul Jimenez had pulled Wolves level with a 75th-minute equaliser before Richarlison bagged his second 10 minutes from time.