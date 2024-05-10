Should Everton have withdrawn their appeal?

[BBC]

Everton have withdrawn their appeal against a two-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The appeal was due to take place next week with a verdict announced before the final game of the season against Arsenal on 19 May.

The Toffees have already secured top-flight survival, so do you think this was the right decision Everton fans? Or should they have gone through with the appeal on principle?

And what do you think of Kevin Thelwell's comments regarding players being sold during the summer?

Let us know your thoughts