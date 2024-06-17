'Everton were in need of a hero - in came Kev'

[BBC]

We asked you for your memories of former Everton player Kevin Campbell, who died on Saturday at the age of 54.

Here are some of your replies:

Lynette: He was an absolutely genuine guy. A fantastic player for us. He got us, he got the club. Kev had time for everyone. He was a great advocate of Everton. A legend scoring at Anfield too.

Vinny: Super Kev - what more can we say? He saved us from the abyss and that will never be forgotten. He breezed into Goodison Park like a whirlwind, scoring goals for fun. Always in our hearts.

Griff: When Everton were desperate for Premier League survival and they were in need of a hero, in came Kev. He not only inspired the team to survival, he proved to be a thoroughly amazing human being. A true blue Evertonian.

Ste: Kev will always be an Everton legend, a hero, a man of the people. He always took time to speak to us fans and was always smiling.

Adedarcy: Kevin joined us and single-handedly saved us from relegation. He will never be forgotten for what he did for the Toffees, what a fantastic human being. He will never be forgotten for what he did at Goodison Park and scoring the winner against Liverpool in 1999. God bless him.