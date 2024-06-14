Everton want record fee for defender as Manchester United chase deal

Everton want a world-record fee for a defender to sell Jarrad Branthwaite amid interest from Manchester United.

Branthwaite’s breakthrough season at Everton has made him the primary focus for the Red Devils this summer and United are understood to have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old.

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 14 and Manchester United plan to begin negotiations with Everton over a deal. However, the Toffees – despite a need to sell players this summer – have placed a valuation of £80m on Branthwaite.

That figure would match the world-record fee paid for a defender when Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019.

Everton do not want to sell Branthwaite and an approach from United is set to be greeted with reluctance, according to the BBC.

Branthwaite was named Everton Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season in 2023-24 and the left-sided centre-back is expected to become a regular with England, despite being cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Erik ten Hag has made the signing of at least one new centre-back the focus for the first summer transfer window under new investors Ineos, with Raphael Varane having departed Old Trafford as a free agent.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt have also been mentioned as potential additions. Ten Hag worked with the latter at former club Ajax and De Ligt is free to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

Read – Euro 2024: Five under-the-radar players to watch this summer

See more – Euro 2024 – Ranking the five favourites to win Young Player of the Tournament

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok