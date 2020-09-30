Everton vs West Ham United, Carabao Cup fourth round: live score and latest updates

Everton 4 West Ham 1 (Calvert-Lewin)

Balbuena heads away Iwobi's menacing cross. No subs from West Ham yet despite being two down with eight minutes to play. Only Fornals who could really make a dramatic impact, I suppose. Or Soucek.

Everton go short at the corner from the left, feed it in to Iwobi who looks up and whips a right-foot shot into the foot of the right post, having beaten Randolph. Calvert-Lewin is in like Flynn, the first to react to stab in the rebound as Randolph lay supine and his team-mates had a snooze.

Everton 3 West Ham 1 (Calvert-Lewin)

Heavy rain now at Goodison as James picks out Iwobi down the left. He taps it on to Nkounkou whose cross is blocked by Johnson and goes out for a cormer. Everton shout for handball but there's no VAR in this competition.

Terrific from Haller who cushions a diagonal by the left of the penalty spot on his chest, back to goal, and before it drops scissor kicks it low to Pickford's right. The keeper makes a fine save to push it behind for a corner that comes to naught.

Felipe Anderson has a decent shooting chance, 18 yards out, left of centre, hesitates the lays it off. They need to be more confident and selfish in those situations. Take responsibility.

Everton have used all their permitted subs but using two key starters, Allan and Richarlison, in the League Cup will backfire on Ancelotti if they're unfit for Saturday.

That's the end for Allan. His studs stuck in the pitch, too, it seems. Dropping like flies. Off he goes to be replaced by Doucoure.

Now Allan is signalling that he's injured, clutching his groin after trying to stretch his leg to tackle Declan Rice. He got up for 10 seconds then collapsed

Yarmolenko heads back across goal from Snodgrass's outswinging diagonal left-foot cross and Lanzini slides in beyond the far post to knock it behind. The better chance was Yarmolenko's but he either took the wrong option or completely horsed his execution.

Johnson is tackled heavily by Nkounkou and the young left-back also goes down clutching an ankle. Looks like he, unlike Kenny and Richarlison, will be OK to continue.

Richarlison takes some tentative steps up the touchline to test whether he can run it off and decides to come back on, moving tentatively at first.

Ten seconds in, he goes down again and they stop the game. Off he hops and Iwobi gets stripped to replace him.

08:03 PM

57 min Everton 2 West Ham 1

Richarlison is shouting out in pain after injuring his left ankle. He went in for a sliding tackle on Johnson and his studs stuck in the turf. Looks a nasty one but he does eventually get up and hobble off.

08:02 PM

54 min Everton 2 West Ham 1

Cuts in off the left to shoot with his right. It struck the back of Rice who was turning away from the blast and in doing so left Randolph stranded diving towards hos left post while the ball floated the other way.

08:01 PM

GOAL!!!

Everton 2 West Ham 1 (Richarlison)

08:00 PM

54 min Everton 1 West Ham 1

Another smart save from Randolph low to his right to save Sigurdsson's right-foot shot. The Everton No10 turned quickly to belt it from 14 yards or so but the keeper was down in a flash to block it.

07:59 PM

53 min Everton 1 West Ham 1

Allan again to the rescue. Has such a nose for danger he bails out his colleagues repeatedly - this time racing back to tackle Felipe Anderson who, had he got past, would have been clean through on goal.

07:56 PM

51 min Everton 1 West Ham 1

Calvert-Lewin hurries a shot when closed down by Rice and spanks it miles over the bar.

07:56 PM

49 min Everton 1 West Ham 1

Problem with the stream for the past two minutes after the goal, constant buffering but seems to be working fine now. Everton go forward with Richarlison twice down the left but both of his crosses are blocked by Balbuena.

07:53 PM

46 min Everton 1 West Ham 1

Twenty-six seconds into the half, Johnson whips over a right-wing cross that goes all the way through to Felipe Anderson on the left of the box and he rolls it back to 20 yards from goal. Snodgrass, with that wand of a left foot, pings a shot that arcs away from Pickford and creeps in at the right post.

07:51 PM

GOAL!!!

Everton 1 West Ham 1 (Snodgrass)

07:35 PM

Half-time Everton 1 West Ham 0

Everton have had the better chances and could have been 2-0 up but for Randolph's smart save from Richarlison. West Ham have improved and are spraying the ball about neatly and probing encouragingly out wide. But they need better crosses to find Haller who should be able to bully the makeshift centre-back Lucas Digne. James is a world-class talent. So wonderful to see him at Everton.

07:33 PM

45+2 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Richarlison is free on the left, cuts on to his right and bends his cross straight down Randolph's throat. From the keeper's punt Everton win it back and James drives towards the box before slicing a right-foot shot into the seats.

07:31 PM

45 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

They work an opening for Cresswell to cross from a spot on the left by the 18-yard line after some wuick passing between the left-back, Noble and Snodgrass. He whips it over to the near post and Lanzini glances it aiming for the far post but gets too much in it and the heavier contact takes the trajectory away from the back stick.

07:30 PM

43 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Sustained spell of possession for West Ham, probing down both flanks but they cannot pick the defence-opening pass and they keep retreating to start againn.

07:26 PM

40 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Kenny has twisted his ankle and looks in severe discomfort now. In fact he's going off after the corner and Seamus Coleman will replace him.

07:24 PM

38 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Kenny has an ankle injury after successfully blocking Felipe Anderson's cross. The ball and fall hurt him rather than the player. He gets up gingerly to defend the corner that Lanzini arcs beyond his team-mates and out for a goal-kick.

07:23 PM

36 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

James plays a handsome pass with his left from the right to the left of the D. Richarlison had not held his run and the ball comes behind him but had he been patient he would have had a clear path to goal for his shot.

07:22 PM

34 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Delph has been very impressive so far, winning a lot of tackles, sprinting in to intercept and playing positive forward passes. Allan clears up James' mess when he loses the ball, snapping in to Felipe Anderson to win it back.

07:19 PM

32 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Everton play it quickly up to Calvert-Lewin who has peeled off the centre-backs out to the left. He gathers the pass, puts his foot to the floor, barrelling inside but spoons a 20-yard shot with his right over the bar.

07:17 PM

31 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Richarlison is coming back to help Nkounkou who has his hands full with Yarmolenko this past five minutes. The Ukraine winger wins a pair of throws but Yer Actual lose the ball too quickly from the restart.

07:16 PM

28 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Much better from Yramolenk, cutting in off the right to curl a left-foot pass down the inside-right channel. The vision in his mind's eye was Lanzini sliding to hook in a volley from 12 yards but the bend took the ball further away from goal and team-mate and valiantly though Lanzini tried he just couldn't reach it. Would have been what Paul Merson calls a 'worldie' if he had connected as imagined.

07:12 PM

25 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Balbuena and Rice keep getting caught, one up and one back. It's a rookie centre-back partnership but Everton are picking holes in it repeatedly. Haller should do better with a half chance of a shot from 15 yards which he skews across the box. Then Yarmolenko gets to the byline and cuts it straight back ... to a blue shirt.

07:09 PM

23 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

West Ham corner and Felipe Anderson is caught offside.

07:08 PM

21 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Richarlison puts a shot between Randolph's legs and into the net but the flag went up and it was a good decision. Excellent round the corner pass from James, I think, but Richarlison, who was lurking on Johnson's shoulder, went too soon.

07:06 PM

19 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Apologies - the scoreline went a bit Dixie Dean there for a moment.

Excellent save from Randolph after a penetrative run from Richarlison, driving between Johnson and Balbuena down the inside-left channel. When he gets into the box he decides to take it on with the outside of his left foot, trying to bend it away from Randolph but the keeper had more trouble with the power, getting down neatly to block it and parry behind for a corner that comes to naught.

07:04 PM

17 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Snodgrass overhits an intended 40-yard diagonal designed to free Felipe Anderson down the left but the ball sails over his head.

07:01 PM

15 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

Lanzini goes down in the box when Keane cuts across him and does make contact with his arm. The referee whistles but doesn't give the penalty, awarding an Everton free-kick for handball (he fell on the ball) instead.

07:00 PM

13 min Everton 1 West Ham 0

West Ham can't keep possession up front, until Haller pounces on a Delph misplaced pass and sends Felipe Anderson down the left. He whips over a cross to Yarmolenko beyond the far post but Digne and Nkounkou crowd him out.

06:56 PM

GOAL!!!

Everton 1-0 West Ham (Calvert-Lewin) The centre-forward spins off the shoulder of Declan Rice to race five yards to reach Keane's scooped pass that bypassed the high defensive line. He takes it to the 18-yard line and stabs it around the onrushing Randolph.

06:55 PM

10 min Everton 0 West Ham 0

Excellent lay-off from James - his control is immaculate. He spins it out to Kenny down the right but his cross strikes Cresswell and balloons up for Randolph to swallow without drama as Calvert-Lewin was anticipating something shallower and whipped.

06:53 PM

9 min Everton 0 West Ham 0

Lanzini dribbles 30 yards through the centre of the pitch and tacks left, allowing Felipe Anderson to come in off the wing, take the short pass and scud a 20-yard daisycutter low to Pickford's right. The keeper pulls off a routine save.

06:52 PM

7 min Everton 0 West Ham 0

Rice snuffs out the danger and West Ham work it up their left for Felipe Anderson to step in from the touchline and run between Kenny and Keane until the centre-back checks outside to whip the ball away.

06:50 PM

5 min Everton 0 West Ham 0

Digne chips a long pass up the left that Calvert-Lewin keeps in on the whitewash. They lose the ball when Richarlison tries to link up with Allan on the 18-yard line but when West Ham play it forward Delph snaps into a crunching tackle and plays it back up to Richarlison.

06:48 PM

3 min Everton 0 West Ham 0

Cresswell lofts a 50-yard pass up the left into the box that clears Keane and allows Haller in behind him but his first touch is too heavy and Everton regroup, Digne stepping over, and clear comfortably.

06:47 PM

1 min Everton 0 West Ham 0

West Ham kick-off, attacking from right to left. They give the ball away up their left and Everton build with Nkounkou's ball up to Richarlison that Johnson intercepts.

06:45 PM

Z Cars resounds around Goodison

And out come the teams.

06:24 PM

Your teams in black and white

Everton Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Digne, Nkounkou; Sigurdsson, Allan, Delph; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs Lossl, Coleman,Mina, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard.



West Ham Randolph; Johnson, Balbuena, Rice, Cresswell; Noble, Snodgrass; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Felipe Anderson; Haller.

Subs Trott, Ashby, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen.



Referee Darren England (South Yorkshire)

05:47 PM

Mark Noble returns for the Irons

📋 Back in Cup action again tonight, and here's how we line up!



🅲 Noble returns

⚒ Rice slots into defence

🇫🇷 Haller up top#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/1Qf5qkUz5W







— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 30, 2020

05:46 PM

James and Allan start for Everton

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨@MrAncelotti has made two changes to his starting XI from the previous #CarabaoCup round, with @jamesdrodriguez and Allan coming into the line-up. #UTT ✊ — Everton (@Everton) September 30, 2020

05:42 PM

Good evening

Who saw West Ham's 4-0 victory over Wolves coming? There had been signs post-lockdown of a coherent if workmanlike strategy beginning to flourish, in the victory over Chelsea, the thumping of Watford and Norwich and during the draw with Manchester United.

Yet when the typical West Ham summer under Sullivan, Gold and Brady flipped around in the feats and famine cycle to the latter and Grady Dinagana was sold against almost everyone bar the owners' wishes, it seemed like the Hammers were facing another season of turmoil, an impression that became ever more plausible when Newcastle beat them 2-0 in the opening game. Since then, though, sparks of genuine competitive zeal and togetherness against Arsenal matured into a convincing demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers even if their opponents were uncharacteristically anaemic.

David Moyes has tended to go back to the expensive luxury items Manuel Pellegrini added to the squad in this competition, so recalls and starts are likely for Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson as an attacking trident behind Sebastian Haller, who scored on Sunday. That they have responded so well in this cup so far suggests that their commitment cannot be faulted, something that their critics were always quick to damn.

As for Moyes's old club Everton, five wins from five and playing with real grit and style, they will also continue to use this cup as a run-out for the large number of decent but unsuitable players amassed by previous managers. Against Fleetwood there were run-outs for Fabian Delph, Alex Iwobi, Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Moise Kean but not Theo Walcott, who was left on the bench. There should be another run-out too for those with more of a long-term future - Niles Nkounkou, Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies.

Neither team has won this cup. What better way to mark a new beginning?

Team news at 6.45pm, an hour before kick-off.